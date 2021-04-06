LAKE CITY — Times have been tough for businesses, but a community troubleshooting meeting where leaders were supposed to share their expertise has been postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases in Missaukee County.
The Lake City Chamber of Commerce was supposed to host a community troubleshooting meeting on April 6 but decided to postpone the event until a to-be-determined date.
"It was our call," said Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Andrea Martin, in response to a question whether the cancellation had been forced upon the Chamber. "We just felt that it was the right thing to do, you know. Missakee County and Wexford County have so many ... our numbers are just going up for some reason."
The meeting was supposed to have speakers who could speak about grants, grant-writing and other funding opportunities, Martin said. Additionally, Michigan Works was expected to speak to employers about attracting employees.
The cancellation isn't all bad news, however.
Martin said the Chamber is planning to add a job fair to the rescheduled meeting.
That's by popular request.
"We had a lot of people commenting on our business meeting that said it would be great if we could have some kind of a job fair included," Martin said.
The re-scheduled date is still to be determined.
"My preference would be an outdoor location, especially with the weather getting nice then people can really social distance," Martin said.
