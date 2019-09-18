LAKE CITY — The Lake City Christian Reformed Church is hosting the first Single MOMM Event Night of the new school year on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., and single moms from the area are warmly invited to come and bring their children too.
Event nights are free for all single moms and their children. It’s a time when single moms can just relax, enjoy a sit-down dinner, and have a good time with others who care and understand what it’s like to be in your shoes.
The mission of the Single MOMM outreach, which started in Traverse City 10 years ago, is to cultivate communities to ignite hope, healing, and confidence within single moms through story-based awareness, mentorship, and guidance. The monthly Single MOMM Event Nights are part of that mission. When moms walk through the doors, they are met with the message, “You’re off duty‘ and “You belong here.‘ Come if you are a single mom and/or invite your single mom friends.
Register at singlemomm.org/lakecityeventnight. Childcare is provided. The event nights are planned for the third Saturday evening of each month through May at the CRC.
Many volunteers, male and female, are needed for these events — greeters, food prep, food servers, child caregivers, security, master story-tellers and more. If interested in volunteering, contact Lacie Hejnal at (248) 496-9643.
