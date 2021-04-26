LC Family Dentistry changing hands

LAKE CITY — On Monday, May 3, the Lake City Family Dentistry practice on Canal Street across from the library in Lake City officially changes hands.
Dr. Susan Vignola, who has enjoyed a thriving dental practice at the site for three decades, is retiring after serving the local community so effectively and efficiently and treating generations of patients. She will be missed but she is leaving her practice in very capable hands.
Dr. Mitch Thompson, a 2011 Lake City graduate who literally chose to become a dentist while watching Vignola in her office as a high school student as part of a job-shadow program, and who earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at the prestigious Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Illinois in May of 2020, is officially taking over the practice.
Though Thompson has been serving with Vignola for the past eight months and getting to know the patients personally in anticipation of the transition, the actual changing of hands between Vignola and Thompson is the fulfillment of a dream on Thompson’s part that goes back a number of years.
“The timing for this is so amazing,‘ Thompson said this week. “I first mentioned to Dr. Vignola about my interest in becoming a dentist way back when I was still in high school. I kept checking in with her over time and letting her know how things were going. The more it looked like this dream would come true, she would remind me that the timing of my future degree would coincide with her future plans of retiring.‘
“That meant I would have the opportunity to fulfill my dream of being a dentist and come back to my hometown at the same time. It’s so remarkable that this is actually how everything worked out.‘
Thompson inherits a staff of six, including hygienists Krisann and Sue, assistants Suzanne and Michelle, and office personnel Beth and Erin. His dad Darrell Thompson of Lake City, who is semiretired from the field of pharmaceuticals, is also actively helping with the transition.
One part of the transition that will take place in the future is for Thompson’s wife Lauren to join the staff, though it may be part-time initially. Lauren, who graduated with the same Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and in the same 2020 class at Midwestern as her husband Mitch, is currently serving a dental practice in Cadillac. The couple, who were married in June, make their home in Lake Township.
Mitch, the son of Darrell and Theresa Thompson, moved to Lake City originally from his native Linden, Michigan, with his parents, his older sister Danielle, and younger brother Rhett in the mid-2000s while Mitch was halfway through his freshman year. Mitch’s oldest sibling, brother Jake, was already a student at Grand Valley and so did not participate in the move.
Mitch acclimated himself to Lake City quickly and it started feeling like home before very long. It helped that his mom Theresa served at the school as a speech therapist, a role she still has. Mitch shined in athletics, particularly the sport of football, where he helped the Trojans of then-coach Tim Peterson earn playoff berths on multiple occasions. Mitch earned first-team All-State honors as a senior following the 2010 gridiron season and later accepted a scholarship to play for Hillsdale College, a prominent NCAA Division II program.
Ironically, while Mitch was playing for Lake City, he blocked and opened holes for a dangerous jitterbugging speedster named Jordan Jackson, a 2010 graduate whom Mitch would later share an apartment with while they were both students at Central Michigan, and who would also later become his brother-in-law. In another bit of irony, Jordan Jackson also entered the medical field and currently is a chiropractor in New Jersey where he and wife Danielle relocated.
Mitch remembers clearly the attraction he felt to dentistry during his initial job-shadowing experience at Vignola’s office in 2010.
“Watching Dr. Vignola interact with the patients and put them at ease really appealed to me,‘ Mitch recalled. “She had a way with patients that I admired. And at the same time I was drawn to all the instruments she was using to help the patients.
“It was all very interesting and a good experience all the way around,‘ he added. “The staff treated me really well that day and I thoroughly enjoyed being there at her office. That’s when I decided I wanted to be a dentist too.‘
Thompson played football for two years at Hillsdale before transferring to Central Michigan in the fall of 2013 in continued pursuit of his dental credentials. During his two-and-a-half years at CMU, Mitch would share a place in Mount Pleasant with his brother Rhett, a distinguished student in his own right who enrolled at CMU after graduating from Lake City in May of 2013. Mitch’s sister Danielle and Jordan also shared the living quarters, so it turned out to be a cozy arrangement that worked out pretty well for everyone. (Mitch’s brother Rhett graduated from CMU and is now pursuing his medical degree at Wayne State University.)
After earning his bachelor degree in biology from CMU in December of 2015, Mitch moved temporarily back to Lake City and lived with his family while serving as a substitute teacher in the area for six months or so before enrolling at Midwestern University in Illinois to complete his dental studies and internship starting in the fall of 2016.
It was at Midwestern that fate intervened and he met the lovely Lauren Herba, who would become his future life partner. Lauren had completed her undergraduate studies at Benedictine University and earned a degree in health science there before entering Midwestern at the same time as Mitch.
With the intrusion of COVID, dental interns Mitch and Lauren both ended up spending a lot of time working on patients at an urgent care facility in Downers Grove, which was definitely exhausting at times but also turned out to be excellent hands-on experience. They did a number of emergency procedures over a six-month time frame, including more root canals than Mitch can even remember.
That was OK, though.
The couple officially graduated from Midwestern with their dental degrees in May of 2020, though it wasn’t an in-person graduation because of the pandemic.
They had planned a large June wedding before COVID wreaked its havoc, so they adapted, like so many others, and had a smaller, more intimate wedding service instead surrounded by family. And it was terrific, Mitch said.
Mitch has spent the past eight months serving at the Lake City Family Dentistry in anticipation of the switch in ownership. He has become more personally acquainted with the patients, many of whom either he remembers or who remember him from his high school years, and it has gone very smoothly.
Thompson thanked Vignola for her guidance in so many areas and her wisdom in knowing when and how to graciously back off and allow Mitch “to sink or swim‘ during the past eight months. Mitch said Vignola is pleased with how things are turning out and she is learning to enjoy retirement more and more. Even more gratifying, he said, has been and the response of the patients.
Lake City Family Dentistry will maintain the same hours as before, though they will offer expanded hours two days per month. The office is open from 8:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Starting in June, there will be one Friday a month where the office will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and also one Wednesday where the office will remain open until 8 p.m.
For more information about services, insurance and appointments, call (231) 839-2630 during the hours of operation.
