LAKE CITY — Moms, you are invited to experience To The Full this year at Lake City MOPS and MOMSNext!
The first meeting of the new school year on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church will be an orientation — come to fill out your membership paperwork, have any questions answered, and enjoy a quick morning with some friends over coffee and light refreshments. Activities for kids will be provided during this time.
Regular meetings begin on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 9-11:30 a.m. and also will be on the campus of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) and MOMSNext is a time for all moms to come together for encouragement, equipping, and support in this journey of motherhood.
Contact Lacie Hejnal at lakecitycommunityMOPS@gmail.com or (231) 714-4033.
