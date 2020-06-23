LC Senior Center plans June 23 'soft' opening

LAKE CITY – The Lake City Senior Center will be opening its doors again on Tuesday, June 23, for a brown-bag lunch, an informational meeting, and a fun time playing card bingo. The brown-bag lunch is scheduled for noon, though the doors will open earlier.
The goal for the post-lunch informational meeting, says Senior Center Vice President Taddy Keeler, is to get feedback and ideas for moving forward in the short term and long term.
“We want to hear from everyone about things they would be interested in doing,‘ Keeler said, “what services we could provide or activities we can plan that they would like to see or do.‘
Keeler and Second Vice President Laura Aitken and Treasurer Bryce Kelly were all in agreement at a recent meeting (President Dora Inman’s heart was there but she was unable to attend) that they would like the desires of the seniors who come to the center to be the motivator for planning future programs.
Now that the center is reopening, the quilting club will continue to meet twice each month on the second and fourth Thursdays and the book club will continue to meet monthly starting in July, too. The center, beginning with the “soft opening‘ on June 23, will maintain the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday each week. There will be plenty of opportunities for socializing, enjoying meals together, and activities such as card bingo or doing puzzles, games or crafts.
Keeler, Aitken, Kelly and Inman are desirous of learning more from the folks about what other things they’d like to see the center pursue, such as outings to attend or speakers to invite or programs to incorporate.
“The center is not a place for old people,‘ Keeler wrote while sharing her vision for moving forward. “It’s a place for seniors 50 and older who want to remain active, involved and inspired.‘
The leadership of the Senior Center see it as “a place to socialize, learn, play, exercise and share experiences and gifts.‘
Some of the ideas being considered for discussion are walking groups, exercise classes, dance classes, day trips and special outings such as a movie matinee, hosting various speakers addressing topics like senior scams and health issues, participating in yoga or Tia Chi, in addition to the normal activities such as crocheting, quilting, knitting, and playing cards and games.
There was a suggestion brought up about “drumming‘ as a possible activity, too, or making microwave doilies, or maybe planning a visit to the Merritt Golden Agers when they have a dance. The Senior Center would like to widen the net a bit, too, and make sure seniors from all around the area know they’re welcome.
The Senior Center will observe social distancing and safety protocols while the pandemic lasts. Those attending the meeting on June 23 are asked to bring their own lunch but free coffee is available or water, juice or pop can be purchased there.
