LAKE CITY — Last year the Lake City Area Firemen’s Association was only able to hold their Christmas Cruise during the holiday season due to the pandemic. This year, they are planning on giving people a little bit more to do.
Though Christmas is over two months away, it is never too early to begin planning out some holiday festivities. That is the attitude of the LCAFA and their president Fred West. Because the Association was limited on what they could offer the community last year, West said they are looking to do more this time around.
“We’re trying to team with the chamber right now and add some events and stuff like that,” West said. “We’re trying to make a whole day out of it.”
On Saturday, Dec. 4, West said the LCAFA is planning to hold a Christmas Fun Day, a day full of free activities for the community to participate in including breakfast with Santa, a Christmas Blitz, and a Christmas Cruise.
In previous years, West said they had breakfast and a cruise for the community to come out and enjoy. With some health restrictions loosening up, West said they are bringing these activities back and looking to include some more.
Though times and locations for the events are being worked out, West said they are looking to kick off Dec. 4 with a Breakfast with Santa event. With Santa and Mrs. Claus in attendance, West said kids will get to enjoy a pancake breakfast with the pair and some elves as well.
Back in 2019, West said they had between 100 and 150 kids come out to the event. After a one-year hiatus, fire department captain and LCAFA vice president Joe Kowalski said they are hoping for a great turnout in 2021.
“We want to make sure every kid can have breakfast with Santa,” Kowalski said.
After breakfast, West said kids will have a chance to enjoy an afternoon Christmas Blitz. West said the idea behind this event was for kids to come to Santa’s workshop and decorate Christmas ornaments to take home. With around 1,200 ornaments already in hand, West said the workshop idea was just something new he and Joe come up with to add to the fun.
“We’re just trying to put more stuff out there for the kids in our community to do,” West said.
West also said they are hoping to have some cookies for the kids to decorate but they need to work out some details.
The final scheduled event for the day is the Christmas Cruise at dusk. Due to COVID-19, West said they only had fire trucks and EMS vehicles drive around and hand out candy to the kids. This year, he said they want to invite everyone in the community to decorate their cars and participate in the event.
“Last year just the fire department and EMS did it,” West said. “This year we’d like to be more inclusive of the whole community.”
Kowalski said last year’s cruise brought hundreds of people out of their homes to see the vehicles all decorated with lights. This time around, he said they are hoping some of those same people decide to join the fire department and EMS.
“I strongly encourage people to come out and participate,” Kowalski said. “Doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from.”
Kowalski said they plan on driving up and down every street in Lake City and handing out candy. He also said people can expect to see various characters riding along with them including an elf, a reindeer, and of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
West said they are also looking at having a Christmas tree decorating competition. According to Kowalski, the idea for the competition came from former chamber executive director Michelle Reichert. West and Kowalski said they are looking to work with either the chamber or Reichert to plan out the competition. West said they would like to potentially donate or have people bid on those decorated trees after the competition is completed.
Because they have so many events in the works, West said he sees this as an opportunity for local businesses to thrive.
“There’ll be more people in town,” West said. “So, businesses that are open that day, they should be able to see an increase in traffic. If we get to do the tree decorating thing, there’s an opportunity for several businesses to step up, decorate a tree, and get their name out there.”
Kowalski said they are thankful for the businesses that are helping them out with these events. Since the LCAFA depends on donations to put on these events, he said not only do businesses make the events possible, but also gives people the opportunity to enjoy them at no cost.
“Our events are always at no charge,” Kowalski said. “That way people who can’t afford it can still enjoy them.”
For the LCAFA, that’s what these events are all about.
“The kids in the community having a good time, enjoying Christmas,” West said.
