Two local schools will be helping in the fight against COVID-19.
On April 25 in Lake City and then on May 1 in Cadillac, Lake City Area Schools and the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District are scheduled to host pop-up COVID-19 testing sites.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the Lake City High School parking lot, 251 E. Russell St., will be the location for the testing site while from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 1 at the Wexford-Missaukee ISD/Career Tech Center parking lot, 9901 E. 13th St., will serve as a testing site. Lake City High School and the CTC are hosting the free drive-through COVID-19 rapid antigen testing site in a collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help identify any new COVID-positive cases. The sites also are open to all ages and all residents regardless of where they reside.
To preregister for the April 25 clinic, people can fill out the online form by scanning a QR code that takes you to https://honu.dxresults.com/AntigenSignup?LabId=2191. To preregister for the May 1 clinic, people can fill out the online form by scanning a QR code that takes you to https://honu.dxresults.com/AntigenSignup?LabId=2192. If they can't complete the form early for either testing date, they can complete it at the pop-up clinic in the registration tent.
Wexford-Missaukee ISD Superintendent Dave Cox said the goal was to support District Health Department No. 10 in obtaining more tests and to provide an accurate reflection of the COVID-19 data in the area. While that is true, Cox also said DHD No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse asked if he would be interested in allowing the use of the parking lot and he said yes.
"We are supporting her request and there really isn't a whole lot to it. We want to make it a little easier and convenient for people," Cox said.
The testing clinic is drive-through with instant results, according to Cox. He said results will be emailed or texted to each person. If a person tests positive, Cox said they will be asked to return to the clinic where a second test, a PCR test, would be given.
Cox said the hope is if the word gets out early enough, people will get tested. He said similar events have been held in the region and it can be a case of feast or famine when it comes to people getting tested.
As the superintendent for Manistee Intermediate School District, Cox said he also plans on having a similar event there. If needed, he also said he wouldn't be opposed to having another pop-up testing in Cadillac.
"There's not a whole lot to it. Our maintenance guy will come and unlock the building, so yes, we could certainly do this again," Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.