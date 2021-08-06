LAKE CITY — The Lake City Women’s Club recorded a record profit at its 7th Annual G.A.L.L.A.H Golf Outing fundraiser recently.
With the help of volunteers and the 99 golfers in attendance, the LCWC raised over $8,000, beating last year’s $5,000 profit. G.A.L.L.A.H co-chair Eileen Jones was pleased with the turnout and the nice weather.
“I thought it (the outing) went outstanding,” Jones said. “We were just so glad it was a nice day.”
Along with the 18 holes of golf at the Missaukee Golf Club, Jones said participants receive a sleeve of golf balls, a $5 gift card, and other random door prizes. Courtesy of various sponsors, the golfers were provided a box lunch and beverages to enjoy.
Each year, Jones said the event has grown and has seen more donations and sponsorships. Now, with their seventh outing in the books, Jones said she believes the word is out about the good work the LCWC does for the community.
See Golf on A-15
“I think the community knows we give our money back,” Jones said. “Each year we’ve received more and more donations from people and sponsors. The word is out that we are a service organization, and we’re trying to help out the community.”
With the outing complete, Jones said her organization will get together in the coming months to discuss how the outing went and ways they can improve it. They will also vote on which organizations they will donate the profits to.
As for their 2022 golf outing, Jones said they haven’t started planning for it yet, but she said they are looking forward to another year of growth.
“We always try to beat last year’s profit,” Jones said. “Maybe next year we’ll beat it again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.