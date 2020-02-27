Leadership Class hosting dinner to raise funds for new library furniture

CADILLAC — This year’s Chamber of Commerce’s leadership class is aiming to buy new furniture for the Cadillac Wexford Public Library; to achieve this goal, they are hosting a fundraising dinner next Friday.
This year’s leadership class took a new approach to their community service project. They asked local organizations to pitch them and selected which project they wanted to support.
Now, the leadership class is working to raise the $30,500 needed to replace the 15-year-old library furniture.
“When you have 80,000 people go through the doors in a year ... that furniture gets so much more use on a daily basis,‘ said Kate DeKam, leadership director for the Chamber. “They felt helping the library had the most wide-ranging impact on the community.‘
Library Director Tracy Logan-Walker said the new furniture will freshen up the library’s look and make the available spaces more useful to the public.
The furniture upgrade has been a long time coming.
“We have a lot of expenses coming up in the next few years,‘ Logan-Walker said. “And unfortunately, furniture is just kind of falling down on the list of priorities, but it’s really important that we provide a pleasant and usable space for people.‘
The major fundraiser, the Leadership and Friends dinner on March 6, is expected to raise about half of the money through ticket sales and silent and live auctions. The rest of the funds will come through sponsorship donations (sponsor plaques will be placed on the furniture; there will also be wall plaques).
To support the Chamber of Commerce’s leadership class in their efforts to fundraise for the library, you can purchase tickets to the leadership dinner from any current class member, at the Chamber of Commerce, or through the Leadership Class’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CadillacLeadershipProgram ). The dinner is Friday, March 6 at the Cadillac Grill, with cocktail hour starting at 5:30 and dinner at 6:30. Tickets are $50 each.
The 2020 Leadership Team are Stephanie Barron, Amy Barrozo, Tom Casperson, Michael Davis, Bryce Downing, Darrick Earegood, Michelle Gallagher, Karl Hanson, Shelly Harwell, Kenneth Hottenstein, Jim Jakubos, Kimberly Kindt (co-chair), Nickolas Perrin, Bobbi Pontz, Alexandria Sian, Clayton Taylor, Jason Traviss (co-chair) and Brandy Waltemyer.
