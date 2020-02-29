This February has an extra day and the next time that will occur will be in 2024.
But why does the calendar add an extra day to February every four years? Believe it or not, it has to do with the earth's annual trip around the sun.
These additional 24 hours are built into the calendar to ensure that it stays in line with the Earth’s movement around the Sun. While the modern calendar contains 365 days, the actual time it takes for Earth to orbit its star is slightly longer — roughly 365.2421 days, according to History.com.
Although that doesn't seem like a big deal, over decades and centuries that missing quarter of a day per year can add up. To ensure consistency with the true astronomical year, it is necessary to periodically add in an extra day to make up the lost time and get the calendar back in sync with the heavens, according to History.com.
While the explanation is simple enough, for those born on Leap Day that means their true birthday only comes once every four years.
A person born on February 29 may be called a "leapling," a "leaper," or a "leap-year baby." Years where Feb. 29 does not occur, many will celebrate their birthdays on either Feb. 28 or March 1, while others only observe birthdays on Feb. 29.
For Danielle Merryman, Saturday marks her 36th birthday, but only the ninth actual time she has been able to celebrate on her real birthday.
That fact is something her family members have a good time with.
"When I was 16, they (her family) gave me baby gifts. My family thought it was funny. When I was 16, I was only 4 so I got baby dolls and other stuff," she said. "I got Peeps chapstick another year and I had already graduated high school and joined the Army."
She said growing up she would typically have a big party on her actual birthday and non-leap year birthdays she would just have cake and ice cream. With her birthday occurring this weekend, Merryman said she is anticipating similar gifts will be opened. She believes it will be a lifelong thing, at least as far as her family is concerned.
While she was growing up, the Manton native was able to connect with two other people who shared a birthday on Feb. 29. The two people attended the same church, Rollins Church, and they could relate to the weird gifts.
"We have a special bond. They are the only ones who get it," she said. "You would be surprised at what people ask. I have been alive for 36 years but only had nine birthdays."
Despite the antics of her family, Merryman said what she found to be an irritation growing up, as an adult she thinks is pretty cool.
"How many other people do you know who were born on Feb. 29," she said.
Rita Kulig also would have been celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday, but it was not meant to be. Kulig died on Feb. 9 a mere 20 days from reaching that milestone.
Kulig's daughter Pat Crane said her mother made it 99 years and 345 days and every day since she moved north in 2016 to be in the memory care unit at Curry House in Cadillac was a blessing.
"She moved here from Plymouth in June 2016 from an assisted living facility to the memory care unit at the Curry House. She wasn't expected to live very long, but due to (Curry House's) care they prolonged her life," Crane said.
With her father passing away five years ago at the age of 97, Crane said things started to go downhill for her mother. Eventually, she had to be placed in an assisted living facility downstate and then to the memory care unit in Cadillac. Like many who live in the memory care unit, Kulig was battling dementia.
Unlike many, however, Kulig was able to communicate. She couldn't tell you about what was going on on any given day but Crane said she had total recall when it came to her past. While she had some hard times growing up that she rarely, if ever, talked about, Crane said her mother freely and openly talked about those times.
"There were a lot of challenging times as a child for my mother and she didn't talk about it but in dementia, she talked about it all the time," she said.
For that reason, Crane decided to buy a book called, "The Story of a Lifetime." The book allows a person to write his or her life story and philosophy by answering almost 500 questions. So Crane spent the last few years interviewing her mother and asking her questions about her childhood.
Crane said her mother thought she was writing a book about her but it allowed her to get into her brain and put pieces together from her childhood. It also allowed her to get closer to her mother.
"I'm so grateful we could still talk. Sometimes (the conversations) would be repetition, but most of the time we talked. She was anxious to tell her story. It is a beautiful memory."
As for her mom's birthday, she said they were going to have a celebration at Curry House that included balloons with 100s on them (that were hard to find), cupcakes with 100 on them and family, lots of family. There also was going to be lavender roses as purple was her favorite color. Crane also said her mother had picked out an outfit for the event and of course it was purple.
"She was excited about it but she didn't want any fanfare. She said she wanted family there but nothing fancy," Crane said.
On Feb. 5, Crane said she talked with her mother and asked her questions for the "The Story of a Lifetime" book and she didn't know it at the time but that would be the last time she would see her mother as she had been the past few years.
A few short days later, Kulig passed away but on the day before her death, Crane said her mother taught her one last lesson.
"She sang but her speech was slurry but when I finally got it she raised her hands like, 'duh.' Then her speech was no longer slurry. She sang, 'Love is the most important thing and love is why the angels sing,'" Crane said.
Kulig then laid down and those words were the last words she said. She died 20 hours later. She said those words are like a tattoo on her heart and she knew her mother was ready, at peace and not suffering. She said since her mother's passing, there has been a lot to laugh about as there has been to cry about but she is thankful in her final years she truly got to know her mother.
"I'm happy about that," she said.
