Learn about LeRoy history at the Dewings Center

LEROY — The LeRoy Dewings Center is continuing its series of heritage and cultural events with a presentation called Night at the Museum on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The event is being hosted by the LeRoy Historical Society and will teach attendees about the origins of the village of LeRoy. Dewings Center Program and Events Chair Kim Warden said many community members don’t know about the LeRoy Historical Museum — run by the Historical Society — and the intention of the presentation is both to educate and draw attention to a local organization.
Those in attendance will learn more about the early days of LeRoy’s industry, which is rooted in lumber. Warden said the village was settled mainly by Swedish immigrants who came to establish lumber mills and help to build the railroad.
“We have a large Amish population here in LeRoy,” she said. “And I think a lot of people assume that our heritage is Dutch, but it’s really not, it’s all Swedes.”
In talking with a high school teacher from Pine River Area Schools, Warden said she realized there was a disconnect between younger residents of LeRoy and the history of the village. It’s typically the elderly residents who know the most about local history, but Warden would like to see that knowledge spread to students, bridging the generational gap.
“They know a little bit about the state of Michigan, but since nothing about the local area is taught, or even really allowed to be taught in the school, they don’t know anything,” Warden said. “So they grow up and this is just a blinker light town with grocery store in it, and they don’t know that there really is a rich heritage and culture here for them to experience and learn about.”
As attendees leave the presentation, Warden is hoping that older and younger generations will have a newly fostered point of connection. When older individuals share stories or remembered pieces of personal family history, she said the youth they’re talking with will have the necessary context to engage in the conversation.
Last month, the Dewings Center hosted a presentation on the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribe, the first installment of its heritage and cultural events. Warden said the turnout was strong, and she’s eager to continue fulfilling the Dewings Center mission to educate the community in a fun and interesting way.
Additional presentations will be announced to the public as they’re scheduled.
