CADILLAC — Detroit’s powerhouse pastor the Rev. Faith Fowler, who has impacted inner-city Detroit with a faith-in-action approach to problem solving, will be speaking in Cadillac on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
Fowler is the pastor of Cass Community United Methodist Church. The church’s programs became Cass Community Social Services in 2002, a Detroit-based agency that provides programs for food, health, housing and jobs.
Four years ago, 13 people from a few Cadillac area churches spent a week volunteering with CCSS.
Every member of the mission group was stunned by Fowler’s impact on Detroit.
And now, the social awareness committee of the First Presbyterian Church has invited Fowler to speak here and inspire our community.
“Our committee is looking for ways to be more responsible for the needs in our community,‘ said member Pam Anderson. “We were passionate about her passion. She’s a force to be reckoned with. We were so inspired by what she’s creating there.‘
“Her ministry was awesome and inspirational,‘ said Rod Bellows, who heads up the committee. “It was just an eye-opening experience. The more people we can inspire, the better off for our community.‘
“Lord, does she get things done,‘ wrote Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom. “She is the most important currency of our city.‘
“Fowler and Cass has become a major player in turning the city of Detroit around,‘ added Bedonna Davis after her volunteer stint in Detroit.
“Our goal for bringing her here is to inspire more people to be concerned about the social issues in our community,‘ said Bellows.
“We want to invigorate citizens and organizations in how we can think outside the box,‘ said Anderson.
