CADILLAC — Looking to learn a new, exotic dish? A virtual cooking class series from Cadillac 13th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church and Camp Cuisine’s Chef Miguel Larcher can make it happen.
After having to cease in-person cooking classes due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Larcher decided to move to a virtual platform. Since February, he and associate producer Samuel Girven have put on several events, with the newest installment set for Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Despite being online, Girven believes the event can still bring people together.
“Virtual events throughout COVID were very strong, you know, out of necessity,” he said. “After COVID, even though it hasn’t been an in-person event, where you can touch, smell, hear and feel, it’s still had that strong impact and reach that we, you know, could have had in person.”
The dish being taught for January’s event comes from India. Larcher and his sous chef Emily will be making chapati, masala and brown jasmine rice. Being located in Grayling has given Larcher the opportunity to expose people to types of cuisine they may not have experienced before.
At his brick-and-mortar store, Nature’s Nest, on Camp Au Sable Drive in Grayling, Larcher said he makes tamales every year, and he was surprised to find that many customers had never tried them before. There was a similar reaction when he introduced more Asian foods, like sweet potato noodles.
“It’s just important to educate, to create, and to empower, so they can do the same thing in their homes and also to be able to share and to teach others,” Larcher said.
Cooking is the focus of the event, but it will also include a spiritual discussion and a lecture on health and wellness from nurse practitioner Nadine Larcher.
Including a religious element in the show is a way to incorporate the mission of 13th Street.
“That’s kind of where the church can sandwich together nicely in there,” Girven said. “We can have some of that, you know, more spiritual content in there and have it relate to the health, and that’s where the church comes in.”
The purpose of these additions is to spark a discussion around how changing your diet and eating habits can help you in other facets of your life. Larcher said offering these three different segments for the event opens it up to a wider audience.
“So those three dimensions actually, everybody finds something in them you know,” he said. “Some people might want to hear more the lecture aspect instead of food, or more of the Bible, so there is something for everyone.”
For most events, Larcher will send out an ingredients list beforehand so that people at home can follow along as he and Emily cook.
Future cooking classes will be held on Feb. 8, Mar. 1 and April 5. A date has not yet been set for May’s class.
The link for January’s event can be found on the Camp Cuisine Facebook page or YouTube channel.
