MANTON — "Because we learned to shoot before we could vote."
That's the tag line for Like a Lady Firearms Training, thought up by owner Alycia Pollotta.
After five years active duty in the Marine Corps, Pollotta continued to shoot recreationally. At a Concealed Pistol License (CPL) class, she was inspired to start offering her own courses.
"I wasn't really sure what I was going to do," she said. "I was talking to my instructor, and he said, 'well, have you ever thought about teaching?'"
Combining her shooting experience and her communications degree, Pollotta started running Like a Lady out of Traverse City in 2018. She would rent out various shooting ranges to teach her CPL, defensive pistol training and beginner handgun classes.
"I kind of realized that there was a disparity in the community for women shooters," she said. "I thought that having a female perspective would be really beneficial, especially for new shooters, or people who are a little bit less confident, or just navigating some things like how do you carry in a dress, or nursing a baby, and all things that I've been able to physically experience."
After a while, she found herself in need of more space, not just for her business, but her many farm animals, too. So, she decided to pack up her pistols and move to Manton.
Now, with more than 60 acres of property, she's in the process of building her own classroom and active shooting practice space.
It was in November 2020 that Ciara Stumm joined Like a Lady as an instructor and extra set of hands for Pollotta. She had been watching the business from afar after attending an open meeting for Pollotta's chapter of an all women's gun league, A Girl and a Gun.
Some time later, when Stumm was getting her CPL at Like a Lady, she noticed Pollotta had her hands full.
“I just jumped in and started helping her set up targets, taking the targets down. It’s just natural for me to be a helping hand. I'm super obsessively organized, too,‘ Stumm said. “We say I’m the organization to her chaos.‘
Leaving behind her full-time job at a credit union, Stumm started herself on a new path with Like a Lady. The two women said a friendship has blossomed in the process. They take turns instructing classes, sometimes together and other times as individuals. It depends on the class size.
Shooting isn’t just a boys club, Pollotta said, and the goal of her business is to empower women to pursue something that’s always been within their rights, even before they could vote.
“It was a completely fundamental part of life, whether it was for hunting or self defense,‘ she said. “Long before we had women's suffrage and women in the workforce, women were carrying shotguns on their front porch.‘
Although their messaging is female-centered, anyone, including men, are welcome to join any of the Like a Lady classes.
“We have every walk of life that comes here,‘ Stumm said. “Students who have never even seen a gun before, but they’re like ‘I want to be able to learn how to use one in case I would like one for self defense.’‘
Aiming to create a welcoming environment for students, Pollotta also advertises the phrase “Safety and skill without the stress.‘ Class sizes are usually small-scale, only reaching a rare maximum of 12 students. There’s often essential oils being released through a diffuser and into the calssroom to add a calming aroma.
Having an open and accepting environment is sometimes exactly what Pollotta and Stumm's students need.
“I will never bash other instructors, and I think there are a lot of wonderful male instructors who do a great job, but we work with a lot of survivors of domestic violence,‘ Pollotta said. “When you have certain backgrounds like that, even the absolutely best, most patient, kindest man puts a whole different perspective on things.‘
Pollotta said members of the LGBTQ+ community also seek training from Like a Lady because of their inclusive environment.
Shooting as an experience can be emotionally overwhelming for some students, and Pollotta said they’ve had some people cry or step away from the class. Over the years, she’s seen that everyone has a different comfort level that has to be adapted to.
If a student needs to remove themselves from the class, Pollotta and Stumm let that student know they are welcome to come back, but they do not have to.
“And that's why I teach pepper spray clinics, because not everybody wants to carry a gun,‘ she said. “I love the fact that legally we have the option to, but just because you can doesn't mean that you should.‘
The number of women in the firearms training industry is low, Stumm has learned, and she said people are often pleasantly surprised to find out that Like a Lady exists.
“I've encountered a handful of situations where I've talked about what I do for a living, and I get a lot of really positive feedback in the sense of, ‘wow, I think it's great that there's a woman out there teaching,’‘ she said. “And that is opening that up to other women out there and making it more comfortable and available to them.‘
Like a Lady’s training process is geared toward real life, according to Pollotta. All classes focus around semi-automatic and revolver pistols.
“I don't do competition stuff. We don't do really high precision from long distances,‘ she said. “Everything we do talks about a survival mindset, and that's why we've created programs to take you through the whole process.‘
To learn safety guidelines and shooting basics, students can attend the beginner’s class. Defensive handgun training is done after the basics. In the virtual smokeless range, students build the muscle memory of drawing from the holster and shooting with two eyes open, which leads them to the live ammunition version of the defensive handgun training class.
Many students have adapted firearms training to their own environment and habits. Pollotta and Stumm said they’ve had women bring purses to class to learn how to carry and draw a gun from their bag. Some women have come to shoot in a pair of heels because it’s what they wear every day.
“Not every student is the same. Their lifestyle isn't the same, the way that they carry isn't the same, their body shape isn't the same,‘ Pollotta said. “So, the more we can cater to that individual student, the better.‘
Some other non-firearm related classes offered at Like a Lady are CPR certification, and the newly added AVERT training, which is active violence, emergency response training, and bleeding control. Students can learn how to pack a wound, use a tourniquet and react in the case of an active shooter.
“One of the quotes we use quite often is anything can happen anytime, anywhere,‘ Stumm said. “I mean, it really comes into play with basically everything we teach.‘
In the future, Pollotta and Stumm hope to bring these safety lessons to schools by offering AVERT training to teachers.
Teaching self-reliance is Pollotta's goal in running Like a Lady.
“I want to instill confidence in as many people who said, I never thought I would carry a firearm, and create life long, not just shooters, but lifelong self-defenders,‘ Pollotta said.
Empowerment and consistency are two of Stumm's long-term goals.
“My long-term goal is to keep doing what we're doing. The empowerment that I see come out of our classes, it literally makes me emotional sometimes,‘ she said. “I want to keep doing that and just being able to offer that to as many people women and men alike.‘
To find out more about Like a Lady Firearms Training, or sign up for classes, visit likealadyfirearmstraining.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.