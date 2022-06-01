CADILLAC — After a long day at school, the last thing many students want to do is anything related to learning.
Sure, there is homework that might need to get done, but the idea of sitting and listening to a teacher go through a lesson is likely not a top priority. While that might be true, the Cadillac YMCA is utilizing grant dollars to do just that.
Call it sneaky. Call it smart. Whatever you call it, Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso said it made sense, especially after the past two years. The Michigan State Alliance of YMCAs applied for the Michigan Department of Education grant that was designed to provide funding for educational enrichment programming outside of the school setting.
The group received the grant and then distributed it to the various YMCAs throughout the state, including Cadillac. The application process started last fall and Kelso said the new programming started in January and continues through Sept. 30. The grant is designed as a reimbursement grant.
He said the goal of the grant is to address learning loss. The idea of learning loss may not be a new one, but Kelso said it took on new meaning after COVID-19.
“So the idea of learning loss over the summer has been a thing in education for a long time, but the learning loss around COVID, the disruption of in-person and the concern of how much did that exacerbate learning loss is new,” he said. “So, the motivation of the funding and the grants is to equip youth-serving organizations to help with that issue through programs like this.”
He said for the Cadillac Area YMCA it made sense to have something connected to the teen center.
Kids were coming daily during the school year and there was no formal educational or social-emotional enrichment programming. The teen center was serving as a place where students in middle and high school could just drop in to hang out. They might get some help with homework, but the teen center was more of a social meeting place than one where learning happened.
With the kids already coming to the teen center, Kelso said before the grant the idea was to impact some of those issues with learning loss and social-emotional issues in an anecdotal way.
“We don’t have the resources to put lots of staff and people to do it, but this grant allows us to focus on that. You’ve got to have some focused planned educational enrichment, social-emotional learning and here’s some money to bring the resources to it,” he said.
Kelso said it is not hardcore learning or super curriculum-based, but it is hands-on. It also pulls from various subjects including math, science and reading, but also tries to include social-emotional learning.
While it fills a need for the students, it also fills a need for the adults helping to provide the instruction.
Susan Stoll is a retired Pine River Middle School teacher and Destination Imagination coach. She works part-time at the Welcome Desk at the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center and when this opportunity presented itself that would allow her to interact with the kids she spent her entire career teaching, she jumped at it.
She retired in June 2019, so she missed teaching through the pandemic, but she did a long-term subbing job in Fall 2020. She also has subbed periodically since that time. Even only being out of the profession a short time, Stoll said she has noticed the toll the pandemic has had on kids.
“Some of them have struggled with that whole idea of remote learning. It was tough for them. That was a really difficult situation,” she said.
She also said they may not admit it, but some of them really missed not being in the classroom with a teacher and being face-to-face. She said she attributes that to not knowing how much they need it until they don’t have it.
As for the program, each day is different. One day they could be discussing phases of matter while enjoying a root beer float, while the next day they are learning about personality traits and which one they fit into. The idea is to keep it fresh, interesting and always different.
As for the future, Kelso said if COVID has shown us anything is that some kids were already struggling with learning loss and social-emotional issues and the pandemic just exasperated it.
“There was already an underlying social-emotional struggle among certain kids that were coming to the surface. There was stress, the dynamic shift and routine shift and COVID brought more of it to the surface to create more of a barrier of education and just good daily, healthy lifestyles, to the surface,” Kelso said.
When it comes to social-emotional issues, Kelso said the YMCA is not dealing with things in a clinical sense but rather in a relationship and social way. Kelso said they will look to find answers to why a person is struggling and help them to realize why things happen, helping them to control the things they can and not fall into negative social interactions.
“People at the teen center are not going to be diagnosing depression or anxiety. That’s not what we do,” he said. “We can recognize kids who are dealing with or struggling with those things, but we are not going to treat it clinically. We are trying to point out when they react a certain way or choose to speak in a certain way, this seems to be the result that they don’t want. What can you do differently?”
