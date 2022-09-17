Learning outdoors at Evart Elementary

EVART — Santana Scott has always stepped outside the box in his classroom, but after an inspiring trip to Maine, he’s taking Evart Elementary students on an ecology-based learning journey.
Scott, who is known to the students as Mr. Santana, is new to Evart Public Schools as an educator. But he is not new to the district, Scott graduated from Evart schools. After receiving his teaching degree from the University of Detroit, he returned to his hometown to enrich the lives of K-4 students by focusing on project-based learning.
The 2020-2021 school year was Santana’s first, and after finding his footing in the classroom, he decided to spend his summer learning new ways to make the outdoors a centerpiece of his curriculum.
River Bend Farm in Saco, Maine, home to The Ecology School, held a four-day conference in the summer for educators around the country, including Santana. He said the farm is completely self sustaining, supplying all its own food, aside from protein.
On the farm, Santana took part in several different learning sessions centered around how to structure an outdoor classroom, and how to engage students in educational activities that actually apply to real world scenarios.
Different projects have been designed for each individual grade, but they’re all connected to ecological work being conducted by professionals in the field. For example, second grade students are currently mapping out plans for a disc golf course using a large-scale map of an Evart park.
Santana’s first graders are working on making their own field guides used to study bugs and plants on the Evart Elementary property. Although he manages classroom projects and tracks their progress, Santana said his students are the ones who suggest their own activities and do the prep work to make them happen.
“It was not just me coming up with the idea and the students doing that idea; It was students coming up with the idea, figuring out how we were going to solve or implement that idea, and then doing it,” he said. “We’re really happy to have that program here at Evart Elementary.”
Through grant funding, Santana has been able to obtain a 3D printer for his classroom, which has already been used for several projects, including the disc golf course assignment. The printer has also become a learning tool for students who are interested in engineering technology.
Having a curriculum that’s based in outdoor education can be beneficial to students of a younger age, because it feels more like play time than work time. When students are making their field guides, Santana said it seems to them that they’re drawing and playing, but in reality, they’re being trained to observe their surroundings and use it to their advantage.
Santana said that pushing his students to understand the process that goes into their learning helps them appreciate it and actually retain what they’re being taught, as opposed to just memorizing facts and figures. As they continue in their educational careers, he’s confident it will allow them to be more engaged in their subjects.
“I would say, ultimately, the thing we’re trying to do in this classroom is to teach them problem solving skills and critical thinking skills through all these activities,” he said.
Something Santana has made an effort to do in his classroom is tie in lessons being taught to his students in their homeroom. If he knows the first graders are working on addition and subtraction, he said he tries to include some form of basic math into their work so they can make use of that skill in every part of their school day.
Another tool Santana was able to pick up during his conference is the ability to coordinate no cost or low cost field trips by connecting with local park agencies and conservation districts. He and his students can pay a visit to the Huron-Manistee National Forest and have a field trip-style experience but with a local cost.
Without the support of Evart Public Schools administration, Santana said he would not have the ability to teach his students the way he does. When he has the chance to turn something into a lesson, he said Evart Elementary Principal Ken Ranjel always gives him the green light.
After a severe storm swept through the city of Evart, Santana was able to work outside the curriculum for a day and take his students to observe the many trees that had been knocked to the ground and talk about storm science. Just last week, Santana’s classes were able to work with dry ice that was about to be disposed of at Holihans Drug Store, despite the project also not being a part of the curriculum.
“Other schools, they would have said, ‘No, don’t take that opportunity. You’re going against the curriculum,’ but they would have lost that once in a lifetime opportunity for students to have the dry ice,” Santana said. “Dry ice itself wasn’t a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it is a rare opportunity that would have been lost if I had less supportive admin.”
As the cold weather approaches, Santana is already making plans for possible fall and winter projects, while also taking the time to teach some technical skills like typing. No matter the content, he said it will be fun for the kids, and for him as their educator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.