CADILLAC — Programming a robot requires a basic understanding of some fairly abstract concepts.
Mechanical engineer Matthew Taylor said it’s difficult enough for an adult to get a grasp on “if-then” statements and other programming fundamentals, let alone a child.
In the weeks since Taylor and Josh Fenner have been teaching a group of kids at St. Ann School how to build and program their LEGO Mindstorms robots, however, Taylor said he’s been surprised.
“Teaching them to think like a robot is a big hurdle,” Taylor said. “It’s pretty foreign to them but it’s amazing how fast some of them have picked it up. They’re just built for it.”
Taylor and Fenner, who teaches in the mechatronics program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, since September have been working with kids in the school’s brand new robotics club, which is comprised of around 20 students ranging in age from third to sixth grade.
St. Ann Principal Ann Bush approached Taylor and Fenner about starting the club earlier this year. Bush said the club had a lot of interest from kids even before it got off the ground 10 weeks ago.
On Monday, the club showed off what it has been working on all these weeks.
As part of a robot parade, club members programed their robots to travel along specific color paths while not bumping into each other and also avoiding obstacles along the way.
Taylor said LEGO Mindstorms robots are ideal for teaching purposes because they’re designed to familiarize kids to concepts related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Taylor said the Mindstorms programming interface is relatively intuitive, allowing someone with no experience to learn the basics quickly. Another benefit of using the Mindstorms LEGOS is that they can be assembled into virtually any kind of robot the kids can imagine, and as the kids grow more knowledgeable about programming, the possibilities for more sophisticated robots also grows.
While the club is centered around robotics, Fenner said it’s about more than just that: the kids also learn about the process that scientists and engineers go through in breaking down a big problem into smaller, manageable problems; they also learn how to work as a team in troubleshooting problems as they crop up.
“It’s OK that it doesn’t work right away,” Fenner said. “They’re learning to ‘fail forward.’”
The robot parade was a fun culmination of the club’s first 10 weeks, but Fenner and Taylor said the club could eventually participate in statewide and national robotics competitions.
The club will be taking a break over the holidays, but Taylor said come February or March, they’ll reconvene and discuss what goals they’d like to achieve moving forward.
Taylor said there’s still quite a gap in skill level between where the club is now and where it needs to be for competition. But he’s anticipating that the third- and fourth-grade members will attain that level and be the future leaders of the club in the coming years.
“That’s where we want to go eventually,” Taylor said in regard to being a competitive team. “We might take a stab at it next year.”
