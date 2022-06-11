LANSING — While many districts are ending their school years, a bill is ready to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that will improve safety.
Whitmer is poised to sign House Bill 6012, is a bipartisan bill making historic investments in school safety by fully funding risk assessments and critical incidence mapping. The goal is to help protect students and create safety plans in the event of an emergency. The legislation also fully funds resources to hire and retain mental health professionals, enhance security measures, and provide additional learning opportunities for Oxford Community Schools.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said what the bill will accomplish is fund threat assessment training and work around the state.
“Locals school selected a team of people to be trained to sit on the threat assessment team,” she said. “The team would include law enforcement, mental health, school districts, ISDs, etc.”
When signed by Whitmer, the legislation will keep students safe by helping districts to implement risk assessments to identify the current status of their campus safety and determine where further investments are needed. It also will help schools complete critical incidence mapping for their campuses, ensuring that emergency plans and protocols are effective and in-place.
The legislation also includes a total of $14 million that will be awarded to all schools, including traditional public, intermediate school districts, and private schools, for $2,000 grants to complete a comprehensive safety and security assessment. The grants will be administered by the Department of Education.
Finally, the bill invests in Oxford Community Schools to help with recovery from last November’s shooting. It will help Oxford Community Schools hire mental health professionals, enhance security and offer additional learning time to students lost in the wake of the tragedy.
“I am proud to sign this bill to help keep students safe. This bill represents a true collaboration between the legislature, my office, community members and school leadership to make sure our schools have the tools they need to protect students in cases of school shootings or other critical incidents,” Whitmer said.
