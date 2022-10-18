LANSING — A Michigan House bill many deer hunters were waiting to see if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would sign into law has failed to receive her signature.
In a letter dated Oct. 14, Whitmer penned a letter to the Michigan House of Representatives. In the letter, Whiter said, as introduced, House Bill 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest from a misdemeanor offense to a civil infraction. As it was originally introduced, Whitmer wrote her administration supported the bill and called for its passage.
The bill that came to her desk for signature, however, did not mirror its original intent.
“The bill was amended to limit the ability of the Department of Natural Resource and the National Resources Commission ability to collect timely, high-quality information on deer harvests, hindering the state’s ability to scientifically manage our deer population and reducing opportunities for the public and Michigan’s hunters to participate in decisions around wildlife management,” she wrote in the letter. “I look forward to continued conversations on how we can decriminalize the failure to report deer harvests — something only the legislature can do.”
Earlier this year, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission enacted a rule that deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer to another person, like a processor or taxidermist. Hunters also must continue to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer.
Last month, a letter, penned on Sept. 19 by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger, was sent to Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden. Mueller is the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. In the letter, Eichinger wrote the DNR would like to see the penalty for failure to report a harvested deer within 72 hours changed from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction.
Eichinger said the change is in line with other recent Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act penalty changes passed earlier this year and the decriminalization of failing to report a deer harvest also would streamline enforcement.
Eichinger wrote House Bill 6354, as introduced and referred to the House Government Operation Committee, would amend section 40118 of NREPA to reduce the penalty from a misdemeanor to a civil infraction, where a violator may be ordered to pay a civil fine of not more than $150.
The bill passed through the House Committee on Government Operations unchanged, but when it got to the House floor on Sept. 21, DNR Deer and Elk Program Specialist Chad Stewart said was amended. The amendments took away the mandatory reporting and also made it so the Natural Resources Commission is prevented from instituting that type of regulation. It passed through the House and was referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources.
Stewart said it left the Senate committee on Sept. 28 and was passed by the legislative branch. Before the release of Whitmer’s letter, Stewart said he was uncertain if it would be signed or vetoed. He also said when the bill was first introduced, the DNR supported it, but the agency didn’t after it was amended.
Michigan was the last Midwestern state to move forward with mandatory reporting and the 72-hour window for reporting is one of the longest when compared to other Midwestern states. Other deadlines are 24 hours or less. For example, Minnesota hunters who successfully harvest a deer must report it within 48 hours, while hunters in Wisconsin must report it by 5 p.m. the day after it’s recovered.
