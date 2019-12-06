LANSING — The Republican-led Legislature passed bills Wednesday that would restore more than half of the proposed spending vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer two months ago, a signal that a budget impasse that began over how to fix Michigan’s badly dilapidated roads and turned into a fight about gubernatorial powers may finally be coming to an end.
Legislation that would undo about three-dozen of the unprecedented 147 line-item vetoes, or roughly $574 million of $947 million that was nixed, unanimously cleared the Senate. The House passed similar bills 104-1 and 103-2, setting the stage for final votes next week if an elusive agreement is struck related to the authority of the State Administrative Board.
A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said the votes were the “most optimistic sign‘ since October of progress among Shirkey, House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Whitmer, “but there’s still work to be done.‘ The trio had not resolved Republicans’ push to limit her ability to unilaterally transfers funds within a department via the board, which Whitmer did on Oct. 1.
She vetoed the funding — including $630 million, or 1.8%, of state spending ($947 million with federal funds) — at the budget deadline on Sept. 30 after being sent a budget without her input following a breakdown over short- and long-term road funding.
“The governor is pleased that the House and Senate each took initial action on a supplemental budget that will restore critical funding for public health, public safety and public education,‘ spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said in a written statement. “This is an important, bipartisan step forward for our state to ensure we are providing essential services to Michigan families, and I am hopeful we can finalize it next week.‘
Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton said she voted Wednesday to restore key funding that was vetoed by Whitmer in September. She also said her vote protects Michigan workers, veterans, children and families.
Wednesday’s votes also provide a significant step toward getting much of the vetoed funding back in place and Hoitenga said she is hopeful the governor will eventually offer her signature and end current fiscal year uncertainties.
“Since a vast majority of people in Michigan — including many I represent and speak with every day — viewed the governor’s 45-cent per gallon gas tax increase as an ill-conceived idea, we have worked to develop a budget solution to help fund key areas of everyday life in our state,‘ Hoitenga said. “I hope the governor has had some time to reflect on what her vetoes mean for people as funding deadlines go by. People in Northern Michigan and myself are hopeful for an end to this standoff. It’s time we come together as a state government and get this done.‘
A bill approved Wednesday would spend $35 million so charter schools get the same funding increase that most traditional K-12 districts received, restore $7 million for 172 rural school districts and $38 million in need-based tuition assistance for students at in-state private colleges.
Under another measure, about $13 million would be revived to keep on the job 119 sheriff’s deputies who patrol roads. Nearly $15 million would reimburse jails for housing felons who otherwise may have been sent to state prisons.
For the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, this means a return of $47,000 in secondary road patrol funds and $30,000 in the jail fund for housing state inmates. For Sheriff Ed Williams, that was a person’s job.
“When you add it all together, that is a whole person’s wages,‘ he said. “Ultimately, we would have to wait for someone to retire and freeze that position or make changes elsewhere. (...) It is worrisome. It created a lot of worries.‘
In addition to the more than $200,000 in cuts from the state, Osceola County needed to move almost $700,000 from the unreserved fund balance to balance its more than $23 million 2020 fiscal year budget.
“The county has been short year after year and then the state chops program funding,‘ he said. “That adds a lot of pressure on everyone in the county.‘
But despite the worry, Williams said he was optimistic about the funds and still is.
“We are still waiting for next week, but this is the outcome we hoped for and, because I am an optimist, I expected,‘ he said. “(...) Our budget doesn’t start until Jan. 1, so we still had time to figure everything out. ‘
In addition, roughly $25 million would be restored to rural hospitals — not including higher Medicaid reimbursement rates they also would receive.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital President Tonya Smith said funding for rural health care and obstetric services are critical to community hospitals in Northern Michigan and the returned funds will support the continued effort of high-quality health care close to home.
“We are grateful that our state legislators recognize and appreciate the importance of these services for the communities they represent,‘ Smith said. “Having met with legislators recently to express our concerns with the impact of the funding cuts — we were pleased to see that they listened and acted to restore funding to these important programs in their first week back in Lansing after Thanksgiving break.‘
With the Legislature doing their part, Smith said they now look for Whitmer to support the restoration of these funds.
Local governments in primarily rural areas would see the restoration of $27 million to offset lost taxes from government-owned land and reduced taxes from forests managed for timber production.
With the Wexford County Board of Commissioners set to hold a public hearing regarding the upcoming 2020 budget on Dec. 18, Administrator Janet Koch said the restoration of several line-item vetoes impacting local governments is a welcomed one. The budget the commissioners are set to act on doesn’t include any of those vetoes because Koch said the discussions in Lansing keep saying those reductions in state payments will be made whole.
“A return of some funding will help the county’s budget, but a return of all the funding would be better,‘ she said. “The county’s budget depends on those revenues, and any loss — even a small one — is difficult for us to absorb.‘
The line-item vetoes included roughly $47,000 in secondary road patrol, $60,000 in state inmate housing, $65,725 Department of Natural Resources payment in lieu of taxes, $35,000 in community corrections, and $25,000 in veterans services grant. In total, Koch said the vetoes equate to $220,910 after the $12,000 increase in revenue sharing that the county is receiving.
In Missaukee County, the board of commissioners were preparing to examine possible cuts during their Thursday finance committee. Eliminating MSU Extension in the county, getting rid of a road patrol position and requiring county employees to work a furlough day were all up for discussion.
But the legislature’s move meant every penny the county was going to lose will be restored to the budget.
“This turns out to be a non-event, very thankfully,‘ Missaukee County Administrator Precia Garland said. If the vetoes had stood, they would have had “a nasty impact on our budget,‘ Garland said.
In Missaukee County, the vetoes would have cut $39,425 in road patrol funding; $40,000 in child care funding; $190,854 in PILT money; and $30,000 from the jail.
The legislation also would undo some of the fund transfers that Whitmer made to address what she has called a “mess‘ of a budget.
As expected, the spending bills do not address her largest single veto — a GOP-proposed $375 million shift in discretionary general funds to the $5 billion transportation budget. Whitmer, who campaigned on fixing the roads, has said the move would not solve Michigan’s $2.5 billion road-funding problem.
Republicans have said the funding would have boosted road repairs without Whitmer’s unrealistic and unpopular proposal to increase fuel taxes by 45 cents a gallon. Discussions about road funding have been on hold for months.
Other big items that Whitmer blocked and which are not included in the supplemental measures are funding for the Pure Michigan tourism and marketing program and the Going Pro campaign to help businesses recruit students into the trades and other high-demand fields.
“There’s still a significant portion of funding that needs to be figured out,‘ said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. of East Lansing, the top Democrat on the Senate budget panel. “I think we all hoped that that would happen before Christmas. That being said, this is an immediate-needs supplemental that covers some immediate problems. I expect we’ll come back in January and solve the rest of them.‘
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, a Midland Republican, said the restored funding would help treat Alzheimer’s disease, autism, opioid addiction and pay for other critical services.
“While this does not restore all of the governor’s vetoes and transfers, it is a good first step in the right direction,‘ he said. “It is my hope this is the last time any of these programs are caught in the political crossfire.‘
