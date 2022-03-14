CADILLAC — When the mind experiences a trauma, yoga and fitness instructor Deane Vallejo believes the body carries that trauma as well. Through purposeful movement, along with journaling and inspiring a healthy diet, Vallejo has made it her mission to assist people in healing their pain, wherever it may come from.
The calling to help others began with Vallejo’s own struggle to maintain her health and wellness. She battled drug addiction, as well as a generally unhealthy lifestyle, for almost a decade, and after coming to terms with the position she’d put herself in, she knew it was time to turn things around.
“About 10-years-ago, I got certified as a yoga instructor, and, ... found my passion in a studio one day of just understanding the connection of the body and learning that everything that we go through in life, our body goes with us,” she said. “And sometimes even, mentally we can get over something, but our body will really still hold on to that, or vice versa.”
In her private practice called Healing Wells, clients will come to Vallejo’s home studio for a healing session. What this session includes is always based on what the client is going through and what their comfort level is with movement and sharing their emotions.
Growing up as a dancer, Vallejo has an extended understanding of how movement can impact the body and how flexibility and strength training can help with overall wellness. For that reason, she said yoga and meditation are typically the main focus of her sessions.
Vallejo once had a client who had been suffering from severe hip pain. At one of their starting sessions, she directed the client first into a seated position and then to lie down on the floor and practice some breathing.
“When I got her on the floor, and we had ended our session, I could tell she was having a really hard time getting up,” Vallejo said. “And so I was just like, ‘can I help you get up?’ and she was like, ‘yeah,’ and so when I sat her up, she just started crying.”
Having tried solutions like chiropractic therapy, massage therapy and acupuncture, Vallejo said her client had become so frustrated by not being able to find a solution. She then confided in Vallejo, telling her that about four years prior she had given birth to twins, but one had died, and her mind had been holding onto the pain as much as her body.
“And she was holding on to this emotional pain. She felt like she was almost like carrying this baby,” Vallejo said. “So, I mean, psychologically, more or less, but through just this movement of being able to identify the trauma and the emotion of it, she let go. I mean, I know that sounds just so crazy, but in an instant, she was pain free.”
Witnessing someone else’s emotional release can be overwhelming, but Vallejo said it’s an honor to watch them identify what they didn’t know was there and become comfortable enough in her presence to let it go.
“It’s a very honoring moment, because it took a lot of my own life to even be such a pillar for somebody else, and sometimes a complete stranger, so that’s pretty powerful,” she said.
Along with the heavy focus on yoga and stretching, Vallejo said she’ll sometimes recommend journaling or incorporating raw food into the diet to help with pain management, if it feels right for the client.
Journaling can be beneficial for when a client is experiencing a heavy emotional release as sessions continue. Vallejo said it’s often sudden and very powerful, so having a safe and private space to come to terms with those emotions can aid in a client’s healing.
The raw food aspect was incorporated into treatment after she assisted with several wellness retreats in California, where she received her certification as a yoga instructor.
If the sessions have been successful, Vallejo’s clients will eventually break away from treatment and continue healing on their own. Guiding people through the first stages of their healing process has encouraged her to reflect on her own journey and the impact that being able to help others has had on her life.
“I feel like I was given an opportunity in my life a long time ago to live or to die, like with my lifestyle that I was choosing, and I chose a lifestyle to live,” she said. “And when I chose that, it wasn’t this easy decision; it takes work. And so when an individual comes to a point to ask for help, that’s not something I take lightly.”
Vallejo can be contacted for a session through her Healing Wells Facebook page.
