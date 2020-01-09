Lengthy investigations follow work place deaths

CADILLAC — A pipe. A sign. Carbon monoxide. Fire.
People have died on-the-job in the Cadillac News coverage area in four out of the past seven years, according to state records.
The most recent death, in December of 2019, isn’t in any federal government tables yet.
Larry Francis, 65, of Kalkaska, died Dec. 4, 2019 following a flash-fire on-the-job at an oil well in northeastern Missaukee County on Nov. 26, 2019.
Before that, the most recent worker fatality in the Cadillac News coverage area (Wexford, Lake, Missaukee and Osceola counties) was the death of Robin Wilkins-Yazdani, 61, of Ashton, who was killed at the plant when a pipe fell on her in July of 2018. In 2016, another worker was killed on the job; Scott Jordan, 45, of Holly died after an arrow board sign hit him after a semi-truck hit it. And in 2015, a 17-year-old died at a hog farm in Buckley when she was overcome by carbon monoxide in a shower room.
MIOSHA investigates when a worker dies on the job.
In some cases, employers face fines or corrective action.
It’s not yet known if the recent incident that killed Larry Francis will result in any citations or fines for the employer. MIOSHA’s investigation is ongoing and could take several weeks or months to complete. Francis worked for Beckman Production Services Inc. in Kalkaska, a contractor for Lambda Energy, which owns the wells where the flash fire happened. Another worker was also injured; that worker is employed by Northern A1 Environmental Services in Kalkaska.
Older investigations have ended but the matter is not necessarily resolved.
MIOSHA’s investigation at Ventra Evart Products, LLC took nearly a year, from July 31, 2018 through June 27, 2019.
MIOSHA found that Wilkins-Yazdani was killed when a 262-inch cast-iron pipe fell approximately 15 feet onto her head. The investigation further found that the pipe had been struck by a truck two months before Wilkins-Yazdani was killed and that the firm knew about the damage and knew that pipes had been struck before.
MIOSHA issued a serious citation to the employer, “for not furnishing a place of employment to employees which was free from recognized hazards that could cause death or serious physical harm to employees,‘ Lewis said.
MIOSHA proposed a penalty of $7,000 but could abate the citation by making changes “to control the hazard,‘ Lewis wrote.
But the company is currently appealing the citation, Lewis said. A spokesman for Flex-n-Gate, the parent company for Ventra Evart, did not return a request for comment.
In the Jordan case in 2016, MIOSHA did not cite the employer but did make two suggestions. Jordan was the foreman of a crew that placed road signage at the U.S. 131 North Exit. He was taking pictures of the completed work and was standing between a flashing arrow board and a truck when the semi-truck hit the sign, which hit Jordan. MIOSHA suggested that there should have been distance between the arrow board and the work area; MIOSHA also said workers should not remove their hardhats and fall protection until they were in their personal vehicles.
In the 2015 case, where a teenager died at a hog farm, MIOSHA found that it happened after the farm’s owner used a new pressure washer, which caused carbon monoxide to build up in the facility’s shower area, which workers use before starting their shifts. MIOSHA issued two serious citations for exceeding a contaminant level and failing to train employees on carbon monoxide hazards.
The fatalities don’t tell the whole story of on-the-job hazards. People can become injured or sick without dying. The state and federal governments do track those incidents—but not on a local level.
“The data on occupational injury and illness rates by industry are not available by county,‘ Camara Lewis, communications manager for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, explained in an email to the Cadillac News. “Only aggregate data for the entire state are available.‘
The aggregate data tells us which industries are most dangerous, and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration targets those industries, Lewis said.
“High-hazard industries are determined by a number of factors, the primary factor being the injury and illness rate,‘ Lewis wrote. “In general, industries with rates above the Michigan average are considered high hazard.‘
Construction, wood product manufacturing, primary metal manufacturing, fabricated metal manufacturing, machinery manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, support activities for transportation, hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities are considered high-hazard in Michigan.
MIOSHA’s ongoing initiatives to prevent injuries and fatalities focus on fall prevention, preventing workers from being buried in excavation and trenching operations, and awareness of roadside work, “due to the high number of workers who have been killed recently by vehicles hitting them,‘ Lewis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.