CADILLAC — Local entrepreneur Ryan Cicchelli doesn’t just want to open an Italian restaurant in Cadillac: he wants to create an “experience” that people will remember long after they walk out the door.
Cicchelli recently announced his plans to build Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine inside Speed’s Uptown Lofts at the former Speed’s Automotive building at 423 North Mitchell St.
Lee Richards and his wife, Elizabeth Schnettner, own and plan to transform the dilapidated building and adjacent property into a mixed use residential/commercial business and parking lot, respectively. This redevelopment plan, which Richards estimated will cost around $3 million to complete, was approved by the Cadillac City Council in December.
Cicchelli said he became involved in the project as a result of his relationship with Richards, who redeveloped another building on Mitchell Street used by Cicchelli for one of his businesses — Generations Insurance and Financial Services. Cicchelli also owns or has ownership interests in a number of other businesses in the area, including Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue And Exotics, Dark Side Studios Tattoo Parlor, and S and R Outdoor Services, to name a few.
Richards told Cicchelli about his idea to open a restaurant in the Lofts and they decided to team up on the project. Cicchelli brought in lifelong friend Lenny Martinez to run the kitchen, and Martinez’s wife, Katelyn Randall, to manage the front of the house.
The name of the restaurant — Leonardo’s — is a reference to Martinez’s grandfather, who owned Chico’s Taco House in Cadillac West.
“His original name is Leonardo,” Martinez said. “He taught me everything I know. I wanted to honor everything he’s done for me.”
Martinez said he intends to run Leonardo’s like his grandfather ran Chico’s, by staying very involved in day-to-day kitchen duties and building close relationships with the customers he serves. To that end, Randall said there will be a window to the kitchen area so customers will be able to see Martinez and chat with him while he’s preparing their meals.
Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine will be the type of place where the waiters, as they’re describing the items on the menu, will seem as though they’re telling a story about the food, Cicchelli said.
“A beautiful establishment,” Cicchelli said. “The upstairs will be an experience. Lower-lit, elegant ... you’ll walk in to Sinatra music playing. I personally believe this will be the nicest place in the area.”
Cicchelli also intends to build a cigar lounge downstairs, complete with a bar serving scotch, bourbon, whiskey, and wine. Like the restaurant, Cicchelli said the most apt word in describing his vision for the lounge is “elegant” — a place to relax and unwind in style — not a place to party.
“If you want that, you can go to a bar,” Cicchelli said.
In getting the Uptown Lofts project off the ground, Richards has been working with city officials and state agencies to obtain financial assistance through tax incentives, grants and other funding mechanisms. As part of this process, Cicchelli and Martinez have been working with officials from the Small Business Development Center, who’ve been advising them on their plan every step of the way.
“They’re helping us to create a better foundation for our business plan,” Cicchelli said. “Making sure we’ve done our due diligence so nothing surprises us later on.”
Cicchelli said they’ve already done quite a bit of work on the development, down to selecting the exact type of overhead lamps they’ll use for lighting.
With much of the details ironed out, Cicchelli said they’re ready to hit the ground running on construction; he anticipates they’ll begin work within the building by the end of February, with a best-case scenario opening day sometime this fall.
“Over the next 60 days, you’ll be seeing a lot of activity around that building,” Cicchelli said.
