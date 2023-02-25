LEROY — The LeRoy Community Library has one main goal in March — getting books in kids’ hands.
As part of National Reading Month, the library will be distributing “reading bags” to all Pine River Area Schools kids in kindergarten through seventh grade, which is several hundred students.
Each bag will contain a book for the kids to keep and share with their families, along with a fun bag of items and information about the library and its services.
Library Director Laura Jacobson-Pentces said all too often, school-age children view reading as a chore or an assignment. The goal of the reading bags program is to remind kids how much fun reading can be.
With no millage to fund library operations, Jacobson-Pentces said they have to get creative about what types of programs and services they’re able to offer. The reading bags program was made possible through a recent donation of $10,000. Jacobson-Pentces said the money came from an anonymous donor who feels strongly about the importance of literacy.
Jacobson-Pentces said the library board feels just as strongly about the importance of literacy, and takes pains not only to level the playing field for access to reading material for all kids, but also to make the distribution of said material more equitable by taking it directly to them in their classrooms.
As part of the same program, Jacobson-Pentces said they’ll be handing out reading bags to around 100 kids at Grandma’s House Child Care — a daycare facility in Tustin.
In addition, Jacobson-Pentces said they’ll be working with Pine River Area Schools to get library books into each classroom for kids to check out.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, from noon to 5 p.m., the library will be hosting an open house to introduce the community to some of the upgrades made to the facility in recent months, and to share more details about the reading bags program.
The open house also will be held in honor of Assistant Librarian Tom Shook, who has served the library for 20 years.
“Tom has been an integral part of the library and has seen a lot of changes in the way a library operates — even in a small community like LeRoy,” Jacobson-Pentces said.
The library is located at 104 W. Gilbert, and normal hours of operation are Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
For more information about programs offered by the library, go to leroy.ploud.net
