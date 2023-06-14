LEROY — The LeRoy Community Library is planning a plethora of summer activities to help area kids and their parents bridge the reading gap that sometimes occurs when school is out of session.
“We have a variety of options for all ages, including adults,” said library director Laura Jacobson-Pentces.
“We recognize that summer is an especially busy (and short) time, but encourage families to find the time to read to and with children. Spending some time reading at the end of the day, or after an especially busy time, can help children reset. Research shows that young children find being read to comforting.
“These times can help children learn to manage big feelings. Children that are independent readers may often find the distractions of summer freedom a deterrent to reading. Adults can encourage kids to read by making a wide variety of books available to them and by sitting down and reading themselves, thereby modeling the importance of reading.”
The library is kicking off its summer reading program on Monday, June 19.
Summer mainstays include story time from 10 to 11 a.m. on selected Wednesdays.
Story time features guest readers from the community, and include Shannon Lindquist (retired MSU-Extension); Tom Shook (assistant librarian); Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool, and a couple of surprise mystery readers.
Each story time includes an activity such as making insect hotels; wind chimes/spinners; trying out detective skills; and more. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
June 21 is the first Wednesday story time, with guest reader Susan Krell, who will share a story and then the participants will make a reading buddy to take home — their very own sock puppet.
“Story time is an excellent multi-generational opportunity and because we do these when the library is officially closed, and children and adults can enjoy a little more freedom and one-on-one time with library staff,” Jacobson-Pentces said.
Each program also includes a snack and help finding the perfect book to take home.
Another summer staple is STEAM mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. on designated Saturdays.
STEAM mornings begin on June 24 with a new program called Touch-A-Truck.
This interactive, family program will be held at the LeRoy Village Pavilion, across the street from the library. There will be 15 to 20 trucks and vehicles for kids to learn about and explore. Reservations are requested but not required, although the first 75 kids to register will get a special book.
Information to register online can be found on the library Facebook page or on the website at leroy.ploud.net
Additional Saturday STEAM morning programs include slime making on July 15, soda bottle rockets on July 22, and rock painting on July 29.
On Wednesday, July 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the library is hosting an evening of songs, stories and s’mores with Tiyi Schippers.
“Ms. Tiyi is a much beloved friend to the LeRoy area, as she was the elementary music teacher,” Jacobson-Pentces said. “She will be sharing songs, stories, and knowing Ms. Tiyi, she is sure to have some fun surprises for us! We can’t think of a more fun way to end our summer reading program than an evening with Ms. Tiyi!”
Every year, the library’s summer reading program also offers self-directed activities for those who can’t easily access the library but would like to participate.
This program allows kids and adults the chance to win a prize if they meet their reading goals. Participants can register online or in person, and can begin anytime after June 19, and goal sheets are available at the library or can be emailed/texted upon request.
Adults and children may also be interested in summer book bingo, which encourages readers to explore genres, authors and settings. Bingo sheets are available at the library or can be emailed/texted to participants upon request.
Other activities include a weekly scavenger hunt in the library. Participants must find all 10 items on the list to win a prize and a chance to be a big winner in the library’s end of summer reading contest.
The LeRoy Community Library is funded through grant support from General Mills Hometown Grant (Yoplait Plant, Reed City); the Osceola County Community Foundation; the Harris Family Grant; and individual donations.
“These allow us to do programs, such as our summer reading program, free of charge,” Jacobson-Pentces said. “Anyone can attend any of our programs. We are able to consistently purchase new books and materials, because of grant and donor support. We strive to help all readers discover the pleasure and fun of reading, and offer a diverse selection of titles.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.