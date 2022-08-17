LeRoy Dewings Center to host Saginaw-Chippewa culture event

LEROY — The LeRoy Dewings Center is kicking off a series of cultural events with a presentation on the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribe.
The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dewings Center. A member of the tribe will provide attendees with historical background on who the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribe is, the tribe’s demographics and some of the major issues facing the tribe today.
There will also be a selection of cultural artifacts that audience members can interact with following the presentation.
Dewings Center Program and Events Chair Kim Warden said she and fellow staff members wanted to start the center’s event series with the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribe, because their culture is the closest to LeRoy in terms of geographic location.
There is a large population of Saginaw-Chippewa Tribe members who currently reside in Isabella County, but Warden said that before railway transportation came to the LeRoy area, they too were home to many members of the Tribe.
Warden said the idea to bring culture and heritage-focused programming to the Dewings Center came from its board president, who grew up in LeRoy, but has also spent much of her adult life traveling the country. Through that experience, Warden said her colleague realized the cultural education in many northern Michigan communities is lacking.
Warden’s hope for the event is that community members will leave with a better understanding and general knowledge of a culture they may not have known much about.
“Our ultimate goal is that our little community of 210 people, and the Cadillac area as well, will not see people of other culture and heritage as foreign and something to be avoided,” she said.
Dates for additional programming have not been confirmed, but Warden said they are coordinating with the Jim Crow Museum at Ferris State University to bring an event to the center. Plans are also in the works to provide a presentation on Swedish heritage in western Michigan, as well as Spanish and Latinx heritage.
