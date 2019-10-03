LEROY — Local fire departments responded to a house fire in LeRoy on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Marion, LeRoy and Tustin fire departments responded to a call about a home on 16 Mile Road in LeRoy filled with smoke around 5:30 p.m.
The fire started in an upstairs bedroom and it was originally thought to have spread to the attic.
After using minimal water, according to the Marion department, it was determined that the fire had been contained to the bedroom and did not spread.
Though the flames did not spread to the rest of the house, the upstairs received some smoke and heat damage. The main level also received some smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown and will remain up to the homeowners if the fire is investigated further.
