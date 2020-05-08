LEROY — A fire destroyed a home Thursday afternoon near LeRoy.
LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department Capt. Dale Hall said his department was dispatched to a fire at 16989 17 Mile Road at 4:43 p.m. Thursday and once on scene, they found the homeowners had vacated the home that was on fire. Hall said the homeowners were hanging out in the house when they smelled smoke.
He said they didn't think much of it until the smell got stronger and they heard crackling in the walls. They then vacated the home and called 911. Prior to leaving, Hall said they shut doors, which helped to slow the fire's spread.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The home was a complete loss and the fire remains under investigation. In addition to the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department, Hall said departments from Tustin, Lincoln Township, Luther, and Reed City assisted.
