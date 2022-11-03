LeRoy library awarded by state for customer service

LEROY — The LeRoy Community Library has been recognized by the state for exemplifying outstanding customer service.
The library is one of two organizations to receive this year’s Library of Michigan Citation of Excellence Award. As a small town organization with no millage support, Library Director Laura Jacobson-Pentcef said it can be difficult to boost library participation, but by putting in the extra effort, she and Assistant Director Tom Shook were able to increase community engagement.
Some of the library’s recently introduced programming include summer reading bags for local kids and a partnership with Pine River Area Schools to bring library resources to the classroom. In the summer of 2022, Jacobson-Pentcef said the library provided summer reading bags for 550 kids, which has helped to increase the number of visiting families.
“Kids would come in to get their reading bag, or kids come in to use the library and they bring their parents with them, and when their parents come in, they get library cards, too,” she said. “So we have seen quite an increase in library usage both for kids and for adults.”
Jacobson-Pentcef has also been hosting storytime hours at Pine River Elementary on a regular basis. Without a formal program room, she said library staff have had to be creative about how they’re going to run activities for large groups, and Pine River has been a big help.
“The schools have been terrific with letting us advertise and promote programs that we’re having here,” she said. “And also us going there and actually doing programs on site at the schools.”
When there are large-group programs planned, Jacobson-Pentcef will close the library to avoid overcrowding, but when it’s open, she’ll bring students across the street to the community pavilion, weather allowing.
From summer 2021 to summer 2022, Jacobson-Pentcef said the library has seen a 38% increase in the number of adults using the library and a 46% increase in the number of kids coming into the library. In particular, she said the library has been working to target middle school aged youth, because it’s the demographic they see least.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacobson-Pentcef said test scores have taken a hit, and having a strong library presence in the community is important now more than ever. She said to be recognized by the state is very rewarding, and a demonstration that the hard work of library staff is paying off.
“They’re not reading as well as they did before the pandemic, so we’re trying to encourage kids to read and to get excited about reading,” she said. “We’ve really tried to think about what kinds of materials we have in the library to give them the kind of materials that they’d be interested in reading, and hopefully then build a love of reading”
Moving forward, Jacobson-Pentcef is hoping that the number of library visitors will continue to increase, because it is the support of LeRoy residents that keeps them operational.
