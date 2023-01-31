LeRoy man arrested, charged for part in assault and police standoff

REED CITY — A LeRoy man faced multiple felonies in 77th District Court after he was involved with a police standoff Monday night in Osceola County.
Christopher Copenhaver was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, and felony firearms for his connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Rose Lake Township.
If convicted of the assault with intent to do great bodily harm offense, Copenhaver faces up to 10 years in prison, while he faces up to four years in prison on the felonious assault offense. As for the felony firearms offense, Copenhaver faces two years in prison consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for any felony or attempted felony conviction related to this case.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Copenhaver is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, it stated, Copenhaver allegedly became violent after consuming alcohol with friends Monday night. Police said Copenhaver allegedly assaulted a man and his wife during his outburst, acquired a handgun and fired on round inside a home. Police said the homeowners left and went to the hospital for treatment for their injuries during the alleged assault.
Once the married couple arrived at the hospital, police said deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office made contact with them and took a police report of the incident. When deputies attempted contact with Copenhaver, police said he had barricaded himself inside the home and would not communicate with them.
An arrest warrant and search warrant were obtained and police said when deputies were executing the search warrant, Copenhaver fled the residence on foot. A drone team was able to track the suspect, while deputies set up a new perimeter, according to police.
Eventually, police said the arrest team became a rescue team as the suspect became hypothermic and disoriented. Copenhaver was located several hundred yards from a roadway and was escorted to the awaiting ambulance, police said. Copenhaver was taken to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and police said he was treated and released to deputies.
Copenhaver was lodged in the Osceola County Jail pending his arraignment Tuesday in 77th District Court.
The court issued a $150,000 cash or surety bond with multiple conditions, including no contact with the victims. A probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 9.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Osceola County EMS, Rose Lake Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Fire Department, Meceola Central Dispatch, Osceola County Emergency Management and Northern Michigan Mutual Aid ERT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.