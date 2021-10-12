CADILLAC — A 46-year-old LeRoy man was arrested on multiple felonies and a bond violation after he was stopped Sunday by troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
At around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Cadillac post stopped a vehicle on 13th Street near Mitchell Street in Cadillac, according to a release by police. The driver of the vehicle, the 46-year-old LeRoy man, had a conditional bond release indicating no contact with his passenger in the vehicle, a 31-year-old Vanderbilt woman.
During the stop, police said the troopers also discovered a large knife between the driver’s side door and the driver’s side seat. When the LeRoy man was arrested, police said troopers found a small baggie in his pocket containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
In addition to the bond violation, possible drug and weapons offenses, police said the LeRoy man also didn’t have insurance on the vehicle. The man was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail and is pending arraignment in 84th District Court on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle without security and bond violation.
These potential charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The LeRoy man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
