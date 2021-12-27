CADILLAC — A 19-year-old LeRoy man was arrested Thursday and faces possible charges of carrying concealed weapons, bond violation, resisting and obstructing and driving without a license.
At approximately 1:35 a.m. troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle on North Mackinaw Trail near East 18 Road in Cedar Creek Township. Police said when troopers asked the LeRoy man to produce a license, he stated he left it at home.
During the conversation with the LeRoy man, police said troopers observed a large, fixed blade knife in the center console. The 19-year-old was asked to exit the vehicle and a check on the driver showed he did not have a valid driver’s license. Police said the check also showed the LeRoy man was out on bond from Osceola County for charges of police officer flee and elude and police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
Police said a third knife was found wedged between the LeRoy man’s seat and center console. The LeRoy man was arrested and while walking to the patrol car, police said the 19-year-old began to pull away from the trooper. Despite trying to run away, the trooper was able to stop the LeRoy man and he was placed into the patrol vehicle. The weapons were seized.
After the arrest, the LeRoy man stated he was having chest pains and was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital’s Emergency Department where he was medically cleared. Police said he was diagnosed with having an anxiety attack.
He was lodged at the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
