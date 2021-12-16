CADILLAC — A 31-year-old LeRoy man faced two criminal sexual conduct offenses during his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Levi Dylan Simmons entered not guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019, in Selma Township.
If convicted, Simmons faces up to 15 years in prison on each offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Simmons is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In August, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post received a complaint of alleged sexual abuse. Police said the victim disclosed to her mother that she had been sexually abused. The ensuing investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued on Nov. 3 for Simmons.
Simmons turned himself in at the Wexford County Jail on Nov. 4 and police said he was arraigned in 84th District Court on Nov. 5. The district court issued a personal recognizance bond and that was continued during his recent circuit court arraignment.
