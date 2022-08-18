CADILLAC — A 19-year-old LeRoy man faced multiple driving-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Johnathan David Peterson entered a not guilty plea to a felony charge of third-degree police officer fleeing and a misdemeanor offense of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Jan. 25 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of the fleeing offense, Peterson faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Peterson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bond was continued.
