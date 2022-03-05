LAKE CITY — A 23-year-old LeRoy man faced home invasion, criminal sexual conduct and assault-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Joshua Thomas Lutzke was charged with three counts of first-degree CSC, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of first-degree home invasion. If convicted, Lutzke faces up to life in prison on the three CSC charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lutzke is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac recently to take a report of an alleged sexual assault, according to a press release from the post. Police said troopers met with the victim, who alleged her ex-boyfriend had sexually assaulted her.
The victim also said she had a personal protection order against her ex-boyfriend when the assault was alleged to have happened. The ex-boyfriend was identified as Lutzke, police said.
The victim said Lutzke contacted her via Snapchat on the evening of Feb. 25 indicating he wanted to see her. Police said Lutzke contacted her again at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 25 and stated he was at her apartment.
He came to her door and when she opened it, police said he forced his way into the apartment and sexually assaulted her throughout the evening. Police said Lutzke also threatened her with a kitchen knife and strangled her. He left the residence the morning of Feb. 26, according to police.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and police said an arrest warrant was authorized for Lutzke. Troopers then went to his LeRoy home and placed him under arrest without incident. Police said Lutzke was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his district court arraignment.
The court set his bond at $250,000 cash or surety and Lutzke is scheduled to be back in court on March 17.
