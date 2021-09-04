CADILLAC — A 54-year-old LeRoy man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Martin Anthony Apsey was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 22 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Apsey faces up to 15 years in prison and $22,500 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Apsey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 14.
