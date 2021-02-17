CADILLAC — A 36-year-old LeRoy man was charged with a motor vehicle-related offense via Polycom from the Clare County Jail during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Timothy Joe Goodrich was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 26 in Harrietta. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
If convicted, Goodrich faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Goodrich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Goodrich also faces a charge of fourth-degree police officer fleeing and a habitual offender fourth offense notice for his connection with an incident on Dec. 28 in Clare County. He was recently arraigned in Clare County's 55th Circuit Court on the driving offense. Again, the prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued by the Wexford County court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Feb. 23.
