CADILLAC — A LeRoy man was charged recently in 84th District Court with multiple felonies, including possession of drugs and weapons.
According to court documents, 44-year-old Robert John Fleming was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine/ecstasy; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of possession of a dangerous weapon — metallic knuckles; and one count of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on June 19 in Haring Township.
A Michigan State Police press release states that on Monday at approximately 7:30 p.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle on Mitchell Street near Irma Avenue in Haring Township.
The driver of the vehicle, Fleming, was allegedly driving on a suspended driver’s license.
The trooper observed two torches in the cup holder area of the vehicle. Fleming said he used them for camping. According to the press release, the trooper also observed white residue on a spoon in the center console.
When he was asked to hand the spoon to the trooper, Fleming allegedly wiped the residue from the spoon, placed it in his mouth and began licking it, then dunked the spoon repeatedly in a drink.
The trooper asked Fleming to exit the vehicle. Fleming complied while holding the spoon in his right hand saying, “I don’t see what the problem is,” according to the release.
Fleming was placed under arrest. The trooper located an identical spoon with residue and a used syringe inside the vehicle. Both items tested positive for methamphetamine. A pair of metal knuckles were also recovered.
Fleming was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
A habitual offender, fourth offense notice was added to Fleming's charges, which means he could face up to life in prison if convicted of the primary offense.
Court documents indicate that Fleming has previous felony convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, police officer fleeing or eluding fourth degree, and non-sufficient funds for a check.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond has been issued for Fleming, who is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Fleming on June 27.
