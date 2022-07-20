CADILLAC — A 34-year-old LeRoy man faced a single retail fraud offense in 84th District Court during his recent arraignment.
Steven Gregory Fischenich faced a single charge of first-degree retail fraud for his connection with an incident on Dec. 24 in Haring Township. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or $10,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Fischenich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Fischenich was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 26.
