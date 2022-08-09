CADILLAC — A 32-year-old LeRoy man had two criminal sexual conduct offenses against him dismissed with prejudice during his recent jury trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Levi Dylan Simmons was acquitted of both counts of second-degree CSC, a person under 13. The charges alleged Simmons connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2021, in Selma Township. The acquittal occurred after Simmons’ attorney made the motion for a directed verdict.
A motion for a directed verdict is a motion asking the court to issue a directed verdict. This motion is made before a case is submitted to the jury and argues that no reasonable jury could find for the opposing party. Either the plaintiff or the defendant may make this motion.
The motion was made and granted at the end of the first day of the two-day trial, but 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore held his ruling on the motion until the start of the trial on the second day. At that time, the judge ruled that he didn’t believe the jury needed to deliberate because the prosecutor didn’t meet the burden of proof to convict Simmons.
With the charges being dismissed with prejudice, Simmons can not be retried on these charges.
