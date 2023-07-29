LANSING — Joshua Jacobs of LeRoy was appointed to the Michigan Elevator Safety Board. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment Thursday.
Jacobs, who is a serviceman for Elevator Services in Grand Rapids, has more than 24 years of experience in the elevator industry. He is a licensed elevator Journeyman and elevator contractor and completed journeyman training with the National Elevator Industry Education Program. Jacobs is reappointed to represent manufacturers of elevators used in this state for a term commencing July 27, 2023, and expiring July 22, 2027.
The Elevator Safety Board promulgates rules and prepares examinations concerning contractor licenses. The board also conducts hearings to determine whether an elevator contractor license or certificate of competency or commission should be suspended or revoked.
This appointment, however, is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
Whitmer’s other appointments included the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission, Water Use Advisory and Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services.
