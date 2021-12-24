CADILLAC — John Spakowski loves to tell stories about his wife, Sue, and how they met nearly six decades ago.
John met Sue at the bank where he was employed, where she regularly made cash deposits for her employer. He didn’t have a date for New Years Eve that year and since he had her number from dealing with her at the bank, decided to give her a call.
“I called her and asked, ‘do you have a date for New Years Eve?’” John recalled with a smile. “She said, ‘no.’ And I said, ‘you do now.’”
In true old-fashioned style, a couple of dates later, they were engaged. He still has the menu from the restaurant they dined at on their first date.
John tells these stories with joy in his voice, and it’s clear that he still loves Sue with all his heart and misses her immensely.
Sue passed away last year after falling ill with COVID-19. John also developed the disease but survived, along with the couple’s daughter, Jen Neely, and her daughter, Maegan, who also were infected. The multi-generational family live together in LeRoy.
While John maintains optimism in public, telling jokes and striking up conversations with people wherever he goes, Sue’s passing has had a profound effect on him.
“He’s been depressed and down,” Jen said of her 85-year-old father, who served in the Army during the Korean War era.
“They were constantly hugging,” Jen said about her parents.
“We never used to fight,” John added.
Since Sue’s death, John has tried to keep himself busy to ease the grief. To take his mind off things, John likes to spend time outside, doing chores around the house such as snow-blowing.
“His whole life he sacrificed for his children and grandchildren,” Jen wrote in her submission to the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign. “And now, after losing his wife of 50-plus years to COVID in 2020, he needs something I am unable to give him. He and my mother built their home and it is the last physical link he has to the life they had together. I can’t imagine him losing it as well as her.”
Recently, John’s snowblower went on the fritz. Upon hearing about the situation, the Cadillac Home Depot decided to buy him a new one.
“We’re always happy to help,” store manager Dawn Snyder said. “Especially our veterans. It’s something we feel strongly about. We were very pleased to do it.”
John was tickled to see the brand new snowblower with a bow on top wheeled toward him when he visited the store with Jen recently. The gift was unexpected; Jen told him she wanted to go there for an unrelated reason and asked him to come along.
“Oh my gosh,” John said. “Now we just got to get some snow.”
“We hope this makes your winter a little easier,” Snyder said.
“You have no idea how much this is going to uplift him,” Jen added.
While speaking to Home Depot staff about his new snowblower, John occasionally motioned toward the sky and made a comment about how his wife is waiting for him there.
“There are times when I get teary eyed and weepy,” John said. “But I know she would want me to keep going. ... When it’s my time, I’ll be there.”
