LEROY — One of the most popular festivals in this part of northern Michigan will be celebrating its 50th birthday this year.
LeRoy Razzasque Days is coming up July 7 and July 8, and for many people, the event is a summer tradition that goes back generations.
“I remember doing this growing up, and it’s always been a tradition of mine,” said LeRoy resident Kelly Workman during last year’s event.
“Kids that used to play the games are now parents and bring their own kids,” said fellow resident Lori Leudeman.
According to the LeRoy Historical Society, Razzasque Day was a LeRoy merchants’ promotion for a dozen or so years around the turn of the 20th Century, and then discontinued … for what reason, no one seems to know.
After the 1973 LeRoy Centennial, it was decided to try an annual celebration, and organizers felt it would be appropriate to revive the name, Razzasque, for the Friday and Saturday event.
Today, Razzasque Days continues to be a two-day festival, held on the second weekend in July on Friday and Saturday. The festival is still patterned after many of the LeRoy Centennial events.
Highlights of this year’s event include a Kid’s Day with a costume-themed parade and games in the park, a grand parade, a raffle, 5k run and walk, softball, horseshoe, arm wrestling, bucket brigade, corn hole, chicken BBQ, craft and merchandise booths, games and food booths, an antique car show, live music and an adult beverage tent.
Razzasque Days schedule of events:
Friday, July 7
• 8 a.m. — Golf Tournament. 18 Holes of golf, lunch at the turn, raffle, and more. The tournament will be held at Tustin Trails Golf Course.
• 2 p.m. — Beverage Tent opens. LeRoy Community Park. Must have a picture ID to enter after 6 p.m.
• 2 p.m. — Kielbasa House Opens
• 2:30 p.m. — Beverage Tent Bingo
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Kids’ Games on the LeRoy Covenant Church lawn
• 5 p.m. — Puppet Show, immediately following games at the LeRoy Covenant Church
• 5:30 p.m. — Cornhole Registration. Located in the Beverage Tent
• 5:30 p.m. — Register for Prince & Princess in front of LeRoy Hardware
• 5:30 p.m. — Register for kid’s parade in front of LeRoy Hardware. Theme: Happy 50th Birthday, Razz!
• 6 p.m. — Kids’ Parade. Drawing for prince and princess immediately following the parade.
• 6:45 p.m. — Register your pet in the Pet Contest. Dress your pet in a costume to be judged. Prizes awarded. All pets must be on a leash. Located on Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 7 p.m. — Pet Show Begins
• 7 p.m. — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano’s DJ Service
• 8 p.m. — Beard and Mustache Contest. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• Dusk — Fireworks located at the LeRoy Ball Fields
Saturday, July 8
• 7:15 to 8 a.m. — Registration for 14th Annual LeRoy Razzasque Days 5K Race. Register at LeRoy Elementary School — Open to all ages.
• 8 a.m. — BBQ Cookoff
• 8 a.m. — 14th Annual Razzasque Days 5K Race begins at LeRoy Elementary
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at LeRoy United Methodist Church
• 9 a.m. — Grand Parade Line Up — TraVler’s Bar and Grill. Theme (Optional): Happy 50th Birthday, Razz!
• 10 a.m. — Kielbasa House Opens
• 10 a.m. — Grand Parade Begins
• 11 a.m. — Chicken BBQ and LeRoy United Methodist Church Dessert Stand. LeRoy Community Park.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car Wash at the Pine River Elementary School. Proceeds go to the Pine River Varsity Football Team.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Wood Carving by Timber Art. Carving will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds go to the LeRoy Rose Lake Fire Department.
• 11:30 a.m. — 21st Annual Car Show in front of LeRoy Hardware. Line up after the Grand Parade.
• 11:30 a.m. — Clark Lewis the Stunt Juggler. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• Noon — Register for Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage.
• Noon to 5 p.m. — Carnival Rides Open. Free of charge
• 12:30 p.m. — Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 2:30 p.m. — Bucket Brigade Registration on Gilbert Street
• 3 p.m. — Bucket Brigade begins on Gilbert Street
• 3 p.m. — Car Show Results announced in front of LeRoy Hardware.
• 3 p.m. — Arm Wrestling registration begins. Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 3 to 4:30 p.m. — Live Bluegrass Music featuring contest-winning fiddle and banjo player, Steven Paul.
• 4 p.m. — Arm Wrestling begins. Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 4 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament registration. Located in the Beverage Tent.
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament for all ages. $10 per person/$20 per team. Located in the Beverage Tent.
• 5 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano’s DJ Service
• 6 p.m. — BBQ Cookoff Judging. Located at the LeRoy Hardware.
• 6:30 p.m. — Live Auction. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage. Proceeds go to the LeRoy Rose Lake Fire Department.
• 6:45 p.m. — LeRoy Museum Quilt Raffle Drawing. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 7 p.m. — LeRoy Razzasque Days Drawing at Underwood Street Event Stage.
