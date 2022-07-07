LEROY — LeRoy residents and visitors were thrilled last year when the community’s most popular summer event returned after being canceled the year before due to the pandemic.
“It really meant a lot,” Cris Raymond said. “People couldn’t get together last year. This is a chance for families to be together again.”
“We’re excited,” added Sue Avery, one of the vendors. “It’s been a part of LeRoy for many years now.”
For nearly five decades, as a matter of fact.
According to the LeRoy Historical Society, Razzasque Day was a LeRoy merchants’ promotion for a dozen or so years around the turn of the 20th Century, and then discontinued — for what reason, no one seems to know.
After the 1973 LeRoy Centennial, it was decided to try an annual celebration, and it seemed appropriate to revive the name, Razzasque, for the Friday and Saturday event.
Decades later, Razzasque Days continues to be a two-day festival, held on the second weekend in July. The festival is still patterned after many of the LeRoy Centennial events.
Highlights of this year’s event, which will be held on July 8 and July 9, include a kid’s day with a costume-themed parade and games in the park, raffle, 5K run and walk, softball, horseshoes, arm wrestling, bucket brigade, corn hole, chicken BBQ, craft and merchandise booths, games and food booths, antique car show, live music, adult beverage tent and, of course, the grand parade.
Last year, resident Ryan Grooters said the parade brought back a sense of community that was missing the year before.
“The excitement, the laughter, the kids,” Grooters said. “It’s great to have it back.”
Parade pre-register, vendor registration, and more can be found at razzdays.org.
Friday, July 8
• 9 a.m. — LeRoy Razzasque Days Golf Tournament. Four-person scramble, shotgun start. $55/person, lunch available at the turn. Places, proxies and prizes awarded. Tournament will be held at Tustin Trails Golf Course.
• 2 p.m. — Beverage Tent opens. LeRoy Community Park. Must have a picture ID to enter after 6 p.m. Kielbasa House opens.
• 2:30 p.m. — Beverage Tent Bingo! Join us in the beverage tent for some B-I-N-G-O!
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Kid’s games in the LeRoy Covenant Church lawn
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Food in the Fire Hall.
• 5 p.m. — Puppet Show, immediately following games at the LeRoy Covenant Church
• 5:30 p.m. — Register for Prince and Princess in front of LeRoy Hardware. Participants are children 1-4 years old with a LeRoy address. Register for kid’s parade in front of LeRoy Hardware. Theme: America the Beautiful
• 6 p.m. — Drawing for Prince and Princess. Kid’s parade starts immediately following drawing.
• 6:30 p.m. — Corn hole Registration. Located in the Beverage Tent.
• 6:45 p.m. — Register your pet in the Pet Contest. Dress your pet in a costume to be judged. Prizes awarded. All pets must be on a leash. Located on Underwood Street Event Stage. Theme: America the Beautiful
• 7 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament for Adults Only. $10 per person/$20 per team. Located in the Beverage Tent. Pet Show begins.
• 7 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano’s DJ Service
Saturday, July 9
• 7:15 to 8 a.m. — Registration for 13th Annual LeRoy Razzasque Days 5K Race. Register at LeRoy Elementary School. Open to all ages.
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at LeRoy United Methodist Church — Cost: Free Will Offering
• 8 a.m. — 13th Annual Razzasque Days 5K Race begins at LeRoy Elementary
• 9 a.m. — Grand Parade Line Up at Travler’s Bar and Grill.
• 10 a.m. — Grand Parade Begins. Kielbasa House Opens.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Food in the Fire Hall.
• 11 a.m. — Chicken BBQ and LeRoy United Methodist Church Dessert Stand. LeRoy Community Park. Cost: $10 per dinner. Beverage Tent Opens — LeRoy Community Park. Must have picture ID to enter after 6 p.m.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 19th Annual Car Show in front of LeRoy Hardware. Line up after the Grand Parade.
• 11:30 a.m. — Clark the Juggler. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• Noon — Register for Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided.
• Noon to 5 p.m. — Rock wall, bubble foam pit, and inflatables. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 all day wristband.
• 12:30 p.m. — Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 2:30 p.m. — Bucket Brigade Registration on Gilbert Street
• 3 p.m. — Bucket Brigade begins on Gilbert Street. Car Show Results announced in front of LeRoy Hardware. Arm Wrestling registration begins. Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 4 p.m. — Arm Wrestling begins. Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament for all ages. $10 per person/$20 per team. Location: Beverage Tent
• 5 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano’s DJ Service
• 6:30 p.m. — Wood Carver Auction. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 6:45 p.m. — LeRoy Museum Quilt Raffle. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 7 p.m. — LeRoy Razzasque Days Drawing. Underwood Street Event Stage. Please bring a chair. Raffle Prizes: First — Traeger PRO780 Grill; Second — $1,000 Jay’s Gift Card; Third — $300 cash plus numerous other prizes donated by area merchants.
