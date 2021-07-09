LeRoy Razzasque Days festival kicks off today with kids' parade

LEROY — LeRoy's annual two-day summer festival will make its triumphant return today after the popular event was canceled last year.
Razzasque Days board president Cody Steinhaus said the community, including a number of residents and business owners, stepped forward in a big way to help make this year's festival happen.
"Everyone's been really excited and is looking forward to it," Steinhaus said. "Thanks go to everybody who's contributed, including the team on our new board. Without all the help we've had, it wouldn't have been possible."
The board made the decision a couple of months ago to begin planning for the event, which was a courageous decision at that time due to the ongoing pandemic and uncertainty regarding whether or not festivals could be held later in the year.
That decision has paid dividends, however, as COVID case numbers have fallen dramatically in recent days and the state in June lifted restrictions on public gatherings.
Steinhaus said almost all the features of past festivals will be coming back this year, with the exception of the arm wrestling tournament, which they weren't able to pull off because of difficulties finding a group to put it together. New to this year's festival will be Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls on Saturday.
Planning the festival has been a smooth process, thanks in large part to the foundations laid by longtime board president Lori Servello, who stepped down earlier this year.
"Lori did an amazing job," Steinhaus said. "It made the transition very, very easy. She set us up for success and we couldn't have asked for a better president. I have some big shoes to fill."
Steinhaus also wished to thank Jess Morris for all the years she put into the festival.
Steinhaus anticipates one of the most well-attended events this year will be the raffle drawing, which will include a first place award of a Traeger grill, in addition to a $500 second-place award, $300 third-place award and around 50 other items, including a chainsaw, gift cards, trampoline, air hockey tables and more.
While restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted, Steinhaus said they're still requesting that attendees try to maintain distance from each other to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.
Razzasque Days schedule of events:
Friday, July 9
• 2 p.m. — Beverage Tent opens
• 2 p.m. — Kielbasa House Opens.
• 2:30 p.m. — Beverage Tent Bingo
• 4 to 5:30 p.m. — Kids' games in the LeRoy Covenant Church lawn
• 5:30 p.m. — Register for Prince and Princess in front of LeRoy Hardware. Participants are children 1-4 years old with a LeRoy address. Register for kids' parade in front of LeRoy Hardware. Theme: Hollywood Blockbuster
• 6 p.m. — Drawing for Prince and Princess. Kids' parade starts immediately following drawing.
Kids' Parade — Theme: Hollywood Blockbuster
• 7 p.m. — John Dudley Magic Show. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 7 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano's DJ Service
Saturday, July 10
• 7:15 to 8 a.m. — Registration for 12th Annual LeRoy Razzasque Days 5K Race. Register at LeRoy Elementary School. Open to all ages.
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at LeRoy United Methodist Church. Cost: Free Will Offering
• 8 a.m. — 12th Annual Razzasque Days 5K Race begins at LeRoy Elementary
• 9 a.m. — Grand Parade Line Up at Travler’s Bar and Grill. Theme (Optional): Hollywood Blockbuster.
• 10 a.m. — Grand Parade begins.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Trampoline with 25 Foot Climbing Rockwall. Located in A.L. Johnson and Sons parking lot. Cost: $5/jump, $5/climb, or $15 for an all-day wristband. Bounce house opens, ages 10 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Located by Kielbasa Wagon. Free admission.
• 11 a.m. — Chicken BBQ and LeRoy United Methodist Church Dessert Stand. LeRoy Community Park. Cost: $8 per dinner. Beverage Tent Opens at LeRoy Community Park. Must have picture ID to enter after 6 p.m.
• 11:30 a.m. — 18th Annual Car Show in front of LeRoy Hardware. Line up after Grand Parade.
• 11:30 a.m. — Puppet Show in the Fire Hall
• 11:30 a.m. — Horseshoe Tournament Sign-up at LeRoy Village Garage. $5 entry fee per person
• Noon — Horseshoe tournament at LeRoy Village Garage.
• Noon — John Dudley Magic Show. Location: Underwood Street Event Stage
• 12:45 p.m. — Register your pet in the Pet Contest! Theme: Hollywood Blockbuster. Dress your pet in a costume to be judged. Prizes awarded. Pets must be on a leash. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 1 p.m. — Puppet Show in the Fire Hall
• 1 p.m. — Pet Show begins.
• 1:30 p.m. — Registration for Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided. Located on Gilbert Street
• 2 p.m. — Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided. Located on Gilbert Street
• 2:30 p.m. — Bucket Brigade Registration on Gilbert Street
• 3 p.m. — Bucket Brigade begins on Gilbert Street
• 3 p.m. — Car Show Results announced in front of LeRoy Hardware.
• 4 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament Registration
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament for all ages. $5 per person. Location: Beverage Tent
• 5 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano's DJ Service
• 6:45 p.m. — Dewing's Center Quilt Raffle. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 7 p.m. — LeRoy Razzasque Days Drawing at Underwood Street Event Stage. Please bring a chair.
• Dusk — West Michigan Burnerz pyrodynamic stunt show. When the sun goes down, the town lights up!
