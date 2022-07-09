Saturday, July 9
• 7:15 to 8 a.m. — Registration for 13th Annual LeRoy Razzasque Days 5K Race. Register at LeRoy Elementary School. Open to all ages.
• 8 to 10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at LeRoy United Methodist Church — Cost: Free Will Offering
• 8 a.m. — 13th Annual Razzasque Days 5K Race begins at LeRoy Elementary
• 9 a.m. — Grand Parade Line Up at Travler’s Bar and Grill.
• 10 a.m. — Grand Parade Begins. Kielbasa House Opens.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Food in the Fire Hall.
• 11 a.m. — Chicken BBQ and LeRoy United Methodist Church Dessert Stand. LeRoy Community Park. Cost: $10 per dinner. Beverage Tent Opens — LeRoy Community Park. Must have picture ID to enter after 6 p.m.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — 19th Annual Car Show in front of LeRoy Hardware. Line up after the Grand Parade.
• 11:30 a.m. — Clark the Juggler. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• Noon — Register for Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided.
• Noon to 5 p.m. — Rock wall, bubble foam pit, and inflatables. Children must be accompanied by an adult. $10 all day wristband.
• 12:30 p.m. — Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pulls. Pedal tractors provided. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 2:30 p.m. — Bucket Brigade Registration on Gilbert Street
• 3 p.m. — Bucket Brigade begins on Gilbert Street. Car Show Results announced in front of LeRoy Hardware. Arm Wrestling registration begins. Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 4 p.m. — Arm Wrestling begins. Underwood Street Event Stage.
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament for all ages. $10 per person/$20 per team. Location: Beverage Tent
• 5 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano’s DJ Service
• 6:30 p.m. — Wood Carver Auction. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 6:45 p.m. — LeRoy Museum Quilt Raffle. Located on the Underwood Street Event Stage
• 7 p.m. — LeRoy Razzasque Days Drawing. Underwood Street Event Stage. Please bring a chair. Raffle Prizes: First — Traeger PRO780 Grill; Second — $1,000 Jay’s Gift Card; Third — $300 Cash plus numerous other prizes donated by area merchants.
