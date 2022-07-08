• 9 a.m. — LeRoy Razzasque Days Golf Tournament. Four-person scramble, shotgun start. $55/person, lunch available at the turn. Places, proxies and prizes awarded. Tournament will be held at Tustin Trails Golf Course.
• 2 p.m. — Beverage Tent opens. LeRoy Community Park. Must have a picture ID to enter after 6 p.m. Kielbasa House opens.
• 2:30 p.m. — Beverage Tent Bingo! Join us in the beverage tent for some B-I-N-G-O!
• 4 to 5 p.m. — Kid’s games in the LeRoy Covenant Church lawn
• 4 to 7 p.m. — Food in the Fire Hall.
• 5 p.m. — Puppet Show, immediately following games at the LeRoy Covenant Church
• 5:30 p.m. — Register for Prince and Princess in front of LeRoy Hardware. Participants are children 1-4 years old with a LeRoy address. Register for kid’s parade in front of LeRoy Hardware. Theme: America the Beautiful
• 6 p.m. — Drawing for Prince and Princess. Kid’s parade starts immediately following drawing.
• 6:30 p.m. — Corn hole Registration. Located in the Beverage Tent.
• 6:45 p.m. — Register your pet in the Pet Contest. Dress your pet in a costume to be judged. Prizes awarded. All pets must be on a leash. Located on Underwood Street Event Stage. Theme: America the Beautiful
• 7 p.m. — Corn hole Tournament for Adults Only. $10 per person/$20 per team. Located in the Beverage Tent. Pet Show begins.
• 7 p.m. to midnight — Music in Beverage Tent by Deano’s DJ Service
