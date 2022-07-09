CADILLAC — Opening weekend of LeRoy’s Razzasque Days was a success after being canceled two years ago.
The two-day festival has been around for decades and residents of LeRoy have no intention to stop the tradition.
LeRoy resident Kelly Workman said she helped put on the kids game event for her own kids.
“I remember doing this growing up, and it’s always been a tradition of mine,” said Workman.
Another resident from LeRoy Lori Leudeman said that the kids games have become a generational thing.
“Kids that used to play the games are now parents and bring their own kids,” said Leudeman.
Some events that happened today were kids games, kid parade and adult corn hole tournament.
The kids games had seven events: penny scramble, pop can toss, frisbee toss, watermelon eating contest, sack race, hula hoop and egg toss.
Serenity Aug had grown up in LeRoy and is now a fifth-year volunteer.
“I love helping others and my community,” Aug said.
Tomorrow’s event highlights are a 5K run, the 19th annual car show and a chicken BBQ.
