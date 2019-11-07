LEROY — On Sunday a landmark in LeRoy will be rededicated after it changed locations.
The LeRoy Veterans’ Memorial Park was originally located on Bevins Street but recently was moved to the northeast corner of Mackinaw Trail and East Gilbert Street. At 2 p.m. Sunday, a brief rededication of the park at its new location will be held. In addition to the new location, Mike Blanchard said a clock tower was placed there as well as the potential for more items in the future.
“It used to be tucked away on a side street. We will keep adding to it in the spring,‘ Blanchard said. “We are going to put in an arch and maybe put some picnic tables. We just didn’t get that far this year.‘
With Veterans Day falling on Monday, Blanchard said he didn’t want the rededication of the park to interfere with the myriad of events that are scheduled across the area including in the LeRoy/Tustin area.
During the rededication, Blanchard said various veterans, the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, Pine River Area Schools band members, LeRoy village officials, Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, a representative from Sen. Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, and others will honor area veterans with a new park dedicated to them.
“(The event) is to thank the people who helped to rebuild the park and to rededicate it,‘ Blanchard said.
