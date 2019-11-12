LEROY — Every day should be Veteran’s Day.
So said Rep. Michele Hoitenga (R-Manton) Sunday at the re-dedication of LeRoy’s Veteran’s Memorial Park.
“Every day, in my heart, is Veterans Day, every single day of the year,‘ Hoitenga said. “Because while we’re here and we’re a little bit cold, they’re over there still serving.‘
The re-dedication ceremony marked the Veteran’s Park’s move from Bevins Street to Mackinaw Trail and East Gilbert Street.
The park is not complete, though there’s fresh sod, a monument and a flagpole; still to come are more flowers, picnic tables and an archway that’s been delayed due to a software problem, according to former village president and current chair of the park relocation committee, Mike Blanchard.
Hoitenga said she hopes the monument in the park prompts people to thank veterans.
“I hope it’s a reminder to anybody who walks through this park that every day should be Veterans Day,‘ she said. “And every time we see you we should be thanking you and honoring you.‘
Though the day was cold, turnout was strong. Between the Pine River band, Cadillac Honor Guard and ceremony attendees, there were approximately 50-60 people there.
“I’m glad people turned out and I’m glad the snow waited,‘ Blanchard said, as snow started falling when the ceremony concluded.
